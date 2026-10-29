25th-season Young-soo and Sun-ja, set to marry in December, release wedding photos amid speculation about a premarital pregnancy; oversized bouquet draws attention

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Young-soo and Sun-ja from Season 25 of “I Am Solo” have released their wedding photos.

On the 28th, Young-soo posted a photo with the caption, “I am a little taller, though.”

The released photo shows Young-soo and Sun-ja’s wedding portraits. The two stand side by side, looking at the camera with faint smiles. Sun-ja, in particular, draws attention with a pose that covers her belly with an elaborate oversized bouquet.

The couple had earlier surprised everyone by announcing their marriage on the 22nd. They said they began dating in mid-August and, after meeting for the first time on “I Am Solo” two years ago, would marry on December 5 this year. “We’ve been seeing each other for a little over two months and have never raised our voices at each other. We decided, ‘Let’s do it this year.’ But if we’re doing it anyway, we said we’d like to choose a meaningful day,” they said.

“The day I said, ‘Let’s get married,’ was October 10,” Young-soo said. “I immediately paid the deposit for the wedding hall and went to see my parents. Even just telling our acquaintances that we’re dating would surprise them, but they’ll be even more surprised if we tell them we’re getting married.” He said they were preparing for the wedding at lightning speed.

After hearing about the sudden marriage announcement and how the couple were preparing to wed after only two months of dating, some fans suspected a premarital pregnancy. The two did not offer any particular response, but shared an update, saying, “We got the signatures,” and revealing that they had completed their marriage registration after a meeting between their families.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.