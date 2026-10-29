Joo Young-hoon and Lee Yoon-mi mark their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow-renewal photoshoot alongside their three daughters: “From two to five, we love you and love you again and again”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer and composer Joo Young-hoon drew attention after sharing a special vow-renewal wedding photoshoot with his wife, Lee Yoon-mi, and their three daughters to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

On the 29th, Joo Young-hoon posted photos taken with his wife, Lee Yoon-mi, and their three daughters on his social media account, along with a lengthy message. The family marked the meaningful occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary with commemorative photos, making the day all the more special.

That day, Joo Young-hoon celebrated the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary with a post that read, “20061028 We got married~ And these three beautiful daughters were born~ Our 20th wedding anniversary~ We went from two to five~ Joo Ara ♥ Joo Rael ♥ Joo Elly ♥ We love you and love you again and again~ ♥♥♥ Thank you to everyone who congratulated us.~ Thank you, God, for allowing us to enjoy all these blessings.”

The photos shared alongside the post showed Joo Young-hoon and Lee Yoon-mi standing in front of the camera with their three daughters, dressed as if they were having their wedding ceremony all over again. Joo Young-hoon wore a crisp white tuxedo, creating a look that was both polished and bright, while Lee Yoon-mi looked elegant in a pure-white dress.

The couple’s three daughters, who had grown so much over the years, stood beside them, drawing attention. Their eldest daughter, Ara, and youngest daughter, Elly, wore white dresses and stood alongside their parents, while their second daughter, Rael, added a distinctive touch in a black dress. The three girls showed off their individual styles in different dresses and completed a warm family portrait with their parents.

The moment was especially meaningful because the couple, who began their life together as husband and wife 20 years ago, have now become a family of five with their three daughters. Reflecting on the time of their wedding, Joo Young-hoon looked back on how their family had grown from two to five and openly expressed his deep love for his daughters.

The family photos shared to mark their 20th wedding anniversary conveyed not only the couple’s enduring affection after all their years together, but also the preciousness of the family they have built with their three daughters, evoking warmth.

Joo Young-hoon married actress Lee Yoon-mi in 2006, and they have three daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.