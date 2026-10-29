Even rumors that Yoo Hye-won was supporting Seungri in prison surfaced—but she wasn't his surprise marriage partner

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] Seungri (real name Lee Seung-hyun, 36), formerly of the group BigBang, has already registered his marriage to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s and become legally married. Meanwhile, influencer Yoo Hye-won, who was swept up in dating rumors several times in the past, is drawing attention for her current activities.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports on the 28th, Seungri has registered his marriage to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s and said that his wife is due to give birth next January. The two reportedly started a family in a newlywed home in Seoul's Gangnam District, without holding a separate wedding ceremony.

With news of Seungri's surprise marriage and a baby on the way, public attention turned to Yoo Hye-won, who had made headlines in the past for three dating rumors with him and the label “prison support.”

After news broke of Seungri's sudden marriage and a baby on the way, renewed attention focused on the past and present of Yoo Hye-won, a model-turned-influencer who was long believed to be in a relationship with him.

The first dating rumor about Seungri and Yoo Hye-won emerged in 2018, after Taiwanese media and Chinese-language social media reported that they had been spotted enjoying a date, including embracing outside a hotel in the Netherlands. In particular, this was just three months before Seungri was named a key figure in the Burning Sun scandal.

Then, when Seungri enlisted in the military in 2020, he was spotted in the back seat of a car with Yoo Hye-won and a dog believed to be her pet, once again drawing considerable attention. Later, when Seungri was released upon completing his sentence in February 2023 after being sentenced to one year and six months in prison for nine charges, including arranging prostitution, habitual gambling and embezzlement, entertainment outlets such as Dispatch reported that the two had spent time together at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the process, Yoo Hye-won was sometimes labeled as providing “prison support,” meaning that she had stood by Seungri during his incarceration. As the controversy grew at the time, Yoo said, “I'm sorry for causing confusion to those who genuinely liked me,” and expressed her distress, saying, “It's become very difficult for me mentally as baseless speculation and highly malicious comments keep increasing, making it hard to maintain my silence.” However, she did not clearly state whether she and Seungri had actually been in a relationship.

Yoo Hye-won remains active as an influencer with more than 530,000 social media followers. She shares her lifestyle with the public through social media, introducing products such as contact lenses and skincare cosmetics and posting news about discount events.

Meanwhile, Seungri debuted in 2006 as a member of BigBang but left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019 following the Burning Sun scandal. He later served a one-year-and-six-month prison sentence for nine charges, including arranging prostitution, habitual gambling, embezzlement and abetting special assault, and was released upon completing his sentence in February 2023. More recently, he has again been investigated by police on suspicion of special assault and special intimidation after allegedly threatening and assaulting a man in his 30s with a soju bottle at a restaurant in Gangnam, Seoul, last August.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.