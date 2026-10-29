‘Marijuana Recidivist’ Kim Ba-da: 3-Year Prison Term Sought a Month After Comeback Announcement... ‘I’m Deeply Remorseful’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Kim Ba-da, formerly of the band Sinawe, is facing a three-year prison term after prosecutors sought the sentence over allegations of marijuana use. The request came exactly one month after he announced his return to music following six months of self-imposed hiatus. After it emerged that he had used marijuana again despite previously receiving a suspended sentence for the same offense, Kim Ba-da pleaded for leniency in court, saying, “I am remorseful to the depths of my soul.”

On the 28th, Kim Ba-da’s first hearing, which also served as the final hearing, was held on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act (marijuana) before Judge Joo Cheol-hyeon of Criminal Division 1 at the Sokcho Branch of the Chuncheon District Court.

That day, prosecutors asked the court to sentence Kim Ba-da to three years in prison. They also sought the forfeiture of seized items and the collection of 500,000 won.

Prosecutors focused on the fact that he had reoffended. They said that although Kim Ba-da admitted the charges, he had committed the offense again despite a prior punishment for a similar crime, and appeared to have used marijuana over an extended period—reasons for seeking the sentence.

Kim Ba-da was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana on March 8 last year and again on March 8 this year, as well as possessing 2 g of marijuana for the purpose of smoking it. After receiving related intelligence, police obtained an arrest warrant and tracked him for about two months. They arrested him at around 8:30 p.m. on March 8 in downtown Sokcho, Gangwon Province.

Police also sought a detention warrant at the time, but the court rejected it, finding insufficient grounds for detention, including concerns that he might flee or destroy evidence. Kim Ba-da was therefore investigated without being detained and was indicted last July.

The case caused a major stir, above all because it was not Kim Ba-da’s first marijuana-related offense.

Kim Ba-da had previously been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, over allegations that he smoked or bought marijuana with acquaintances in 2008–2009. At the time, he avoided prison after the court took into account that it was his first offense and that he had bought the marijuana for personal use rather than distribution. But now, facing court again for the same crime, he has had a heavy three-year prison term sought against him.

Kim Ba-da’s side admitted all the charges that day while asking for leniency.

His lawyer said Kim Ba-da was voluntarily attending an anonymous support group for people with drug addiction, without any outside pressure, and was trying to completely cut ties with marijuana. The lawyer also stressed that Kim Ba-da had bought marijuana and smoked only a small amount, and had neither provided it to anyone else nor distributed it.

The lawyer also mentioned personal circumstances. According to the lawyer, Kim Ba-da had struggled psychologically after losing contact with his two sons and had received medical treatment for symptoms including insomnia and anxiety. The lawyer also appealed that Kim Ba-da had to support his elderly parents and that a prison sentence could make it difficult for his family to make ends meet.

Kim Ba-da also repeatedly bowed his head in his final statement. “I committed the offense of smoking marijuana because of a moment’s poor judgment,” he said, adding, “I deeply regret the complacent attitude I had toward marijuana and am remorseful to the depths of my soul.” He went on: “I have resolved and sworn, with profound anguish, that I will never touch illegal marijuana again,” emphasizing that he would not reoffend.

He also said that the pain suffered by people around him because of his wrongdoing weighed more heavily on him than his 30-year musical career, and that from now on he would devote himself to music and live conscientiously.

After the hearing, he also apologized to his fans in front of reporters. Kim Ba-da said he was sorry for disappointing once again the fans who had trusted and waited for him, and promised that he would make sure it did not happen again. He said that since the incident, he had attended the drug addiction support group once a week.

Earlier, after the marijuana allegations became public, Kim Ba-da announced last April that he had parted ways with his agency, Another Place, and the band members he had been performing with.

At the time, he apologized, saying the situation had arisen entirely from his own failings, and said he hoped to return someday with a good album. About six months later, on September 28, he posted a handwritten letter on social media announcing his return to music. “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking and deeply reflecting on my actions,” Kim Ba-da said at the time, promising to show the people who had trusted and waited for him how he had changed through his actions and music rather than words.

But news that prosecutors were seeking a three-year prison term came just a month after he announced his return, drawing attention to what he will do next.

Kim Ba-da first made a name for himself after joining the 1990s rock band Sinawe as its fifth vocalist. He later performed in Korea’s rock scene with bands including Butterfly Effect, Art of Parties and The Ratios. He became popular with the public through “First Love,” released during his time with Butterfly Effect. More recently, he has led the band Kim Ba-da (KIMBADA), which bears his name.

The sentencing hearing for Kim Ba-da is scheduled for 2 p.m. on November 25.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.