‘Remarried’ Oh Yoon-ah moved by her husband’s thoughtfulness: “He took her son with a developmental disability to a bathhouse and taught him what he needs to know as a man” (Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Oh Yoon-ah revealed what led her to open her heart and decide to remarry, moved by her husband’s heartfelt consideration for her son.

On the 29th, KBS 2TV’s entertainment program “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereinafter “Fun-Staurant”) released a preview video titled “Wedding bells for Oh Yoon-ah! What made her open her heart to her husband? The husband who took Min-i to a public bathhouse.” The video featured Oh Yoon-ah’s account of the process leading to her decision to remarry and how moved she was by her husband’s warm feelings toward her son Min-i, drawing considerable interest.

In the preview video, Oh Yoon-ah confessed that she had not been pursuing new relationships with remarriage in mind from the outset. “I never had any intention of getting married again. I wasn’t even thinking that I should meet someone,” she said, sharing how she had honestly felt at the time.

What changed Oh Yoon-ah’s mind was the way her current husband treated her son Min-i. Even before the two officially began dating, her husband reportedly showed Min-i special attention and took great care of him. Oh Yoon-ah recalled in particular how moved she was when her husband took Min-i to a public bathhouse.

“He was so good to Min-i even before we started dating. He took Min-i to a bathhouse—a place even my own father had never taken him. It was Min-i’s first time at a public bathhouse,” Oh Yoon-ah explained.

“I think Min-i fell for his uncle then. It was Min-i’s first time having that kind of experience, so I think he was really happy in the bathhouse, too,” she said, describing her son’s reaction.

Above all, Oh Yoon-ah felt there was a special meaning behind her husband taking Min-i to a public bathhouse. “I think there was a reason he took Min-i to the bathhouse. Perhaps he took him because he thought of him as his own son,” she said, reflecting on her husband’s feelings.

It seems her husband’s desire to do more than simply spend time with the child—to see Min-i as his own son and care for him naturally—left a deep impression on Oh Yoon-ah. Even though she had not planned to consider marriage again, her husband’s wholehearted embrace of both her and her son became the decisive factor that led her to open her heart.

She also spoke candidly about the practical challenges she had faced raising her son alone. “Since Min-i is a boy, there are a lot of things I need to take care of for him, and it was difficult in many ways. While I was wondering, ‘How should I teach him?’ my husband moved in with us,” Oh Yoon-ah said.

Oh Yoon-ah expressed her gratitude, saying, “He taught Min-i everything he needed to know. He taught him everything, from brushing his teeth to washing his hair. He said a man shouldn’t smell bad.” Her words suggest that her husband’s attentiveness to Min-i’s needs and his willingness to teach him directly became a major source of support for her.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married a non-celebrity man in 2007 and had a son, but the couple divorced in 2015. She has raised her son on her own since then, and last July, about 11 years after her divorce, she made headlines by announcing that she had remarried. Her new husband is reportedly a non-celebrity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.