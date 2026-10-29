'Dongducheon Outdoorsman' Kim Min personally works on his father's motorcycle, a keepsake... and rides through the fog ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Min, the 'Dongducheon outdoorsman,' is set to share a romance-filled glimpse of his everyday life.

The episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' airing on the 30th (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri) will feature Kim Min, the 'Dongducheon outdoorsman,' still living his everyday life in style.

Actor Kim Min, who made a splash in both ratings and buzz from his first appearance on 'Rainbow Live,' once again shows off the appeal of the 'Dongducheon outdoorsman.' The released photos draw attention to Kim Min sporting a midwinter look, unlike in the previous episode. Wearing a thick jacket and even a scarf, Kim enjoys his morning routine over coffee on a wide-open terrace(?) despite the cold.

Kim Min then arrives in front of a repair shop on the motorcycle left as a keepsake by his father. He effortlessly unlocks the padlock on the firmly shut shop door and parks the motorcycle. After skillfully gathering his tools, he examines the motorcycle, his eyes revealing a special affection for it.

Kim Min was also spotted riding through thick fog. In the previous episode, he showed viewers an unexpected 'romantic reading session beneath an underpass,' so anticipation is building over where he will show a different side of himself this time.

The unpredictable daily life of Kim Min, the now-popular 'Dongducheon outdoorsman,' can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing on the 30th at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.