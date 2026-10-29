Park Si-hoo clears his name a year later over ‘mastermind behind a family’s breakup’ accusation... Accuser sentenced to 10 months in prison

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The social media user who accused actor Park Si-hoo of being involved in the breakup of a family was ultimately sentenced to 10 months in prison. The sentence came about a year and two months after allegations emerged last August that Park was responsible for a family falling apart after introducing a woman to a married man. At the time, Park vowed to take strong action, calling the claims “clearly false,” and the court also found A guilty of defamation through the publication of false information in the related posts.

According to an exclusive report by YTN on the 29th, the Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced A to 10 months in prison on the 22nd. A had been put on trial on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, Etc. (defamation) and the Personal Information Protection Act.

The case began with allegations about Park Si-hoo’s private life that set the internet abuzz last August.

At the time, influencer A posted on her social media account that Park had become involved in the breakup of a family by introducing another woman to her ex-husband. A raised suspicions by releasing messages and photos that she claimed showed conversations between Park and her ex-husband. The controversy grew as claims that Park had introduced a woman to a married man spread rapidly online.

Park’s side, however, denied the allegations in full from the outset.

His agency, Hu Factory, issued an official statement on August 7 last year, saying, “The post claiming that Park Si-hoo introduced a woman to a married man and played a major role in breaking up a family is baseless and false.” It added that it would appoint legal counsel and pursue civil and criminal legal action, including filing a defamation complaint.

In November of the same year, Park’s side reiterated its intention to take strong action, alleging that A had maliciously edited and distorted conversations and photos saved on her ex-husband’s phone before posting them on social media.

Park Si-hoo also spoke directly about the controversy at a production presentation for the film ‘Choir of God.’ At the event, held last December, he said, “It’s been 15 years since I last attended a film production presentation, and I have mixed feelings about bringing up my personal affairs here,” and expressed regret to the director and his fellow actors. He continued, “As far as the film is concerned, I am taking legal action over claims that are clearly false,” adding, “I’ll leave it to the judgment of the law.” About 10 months later, a court did in fact find the related charges proven.

A was put on trial on charges of stealing her ex-husband’s cellphone and passport last August and then posting false information about Park Si-hoo on social media.

The court found A guilty of defaming someone by disseminating false information through an information and communications network. It was reported that the court took into account the serious harm caused by the crime, the fact that the defendant had not been forgiven by the victims, and the submission of petitions calling for severe punishment when determining the sentence.

Park’s side says the false allegations caused significant harm, including seriously disrupting the release of his film and his entertainment activities.

However, not all the legal disputes have been resolved.

A has appealed the 10-month prison sentence. The criminal case will therefore be reviewed again by a higher court. Separately from the criminal proceedings, Park’s side is also pursuing a civil damages lawsuit.

Park Si-hoo won fans through dramas including ‘Prosecutor Princess,’ ‘The Princess’ Man,’ ‘Cheongdam-dong Alice’ and ‘My Golden Life.’ Last year, he returned to the big screen after about 10 years with the film ‘Choir of God.’

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.