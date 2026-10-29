Eun Ji-won, after remarrying someone nine years younger, is already worried about raising a child: “Even holding a dog is hard”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Eun Ji-won is already worried about having the stamina needed to raise a child.

Episode 480 of KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (directed by Kim Tae-jun; hereafter, Mr. House Husband), airing Saturday the 31st at 10:35 p.m., will show Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun undergoing an infant health checkup at the hospital where Seo-won was born. Hosts Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, cast member Park Seo Jin, and special guest Lim YoonA of Illit will be in the studio.

At the pediatric clinic that day, Park Hyun-ho repeatedly checks on his daughter, asking, “Is our Seo-won okay?” It turns out he had come to the hospital for Seo-won’s infant checkup. “I was so worried she might be sick that I couldn’t sleep,” he says, showing just how devoted a father he is even before the checkup.

Watching this, Eun Ji-won relates: “Come to think of it, I practically lived at the hospital when I was young. I was frail...” Lee Yo-won wonders, “Why were you frail?” Eun Ji-won fires back, “Am I not allowed to be frail?” Then Lee Yo-won delivers a second jab (?), asking, “Was it because you were a picky eater?” and leaves him reeling.

Meanwhile, Lim YoonA joins the “health talk,” saying, “I also had my first health checkup recently. I had an upper endoscopy under sedation, and I was really nervous.” Park Seo Jin, on the other hand, shows off what he considers a rather unusual (?) source of pride: “I had a colonoscopy without sedation.”

When they return to the hospital where she gave birth to their daughter Seo-won, Eun Ga-eun recalls, “I was in labor for eight hours when I had Seo-won.” Park Hyun-ho then brings up what his wife went through: “We could have waited until the due date to give birth, but we had labor induced because of a schedule that had already been booked.”

Hearing their conversation, Lee Yo-won relates: “Induced labor forces you into contractions, so it really hurts.” Eun Ji-won carefully asks, “Did you have a vaginal delivery?” Lee Yo-won replies, “No. I was in labor for a very long time with my first child. I tried to deliver vaginally, but it didn’t work out in the end, so I had a C-section.”

A little later, Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun lay their daughter down in the examination room to check her height and weight. Eun Ji-won is surprised: “Seo-won already weighs 9 kg?” He adds, “If a parent doesn’t have much stamina, they won’t be able to hold a child for long. I get tired after about 15 minutes even holding a 4-kg dog,” already worrying about whether he’ll have the stamina to raise a child. Lee Yo-won brings the house down with some blunt advice: “Then you should do some strength training, if you’re going to hold a dog or a child later.” Viewers are eager to find out how 8-month-old Seo-won is developing and what the infant checkup results—which had Park Hyun-ho losing sleep—will show.

Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun’s infant health checkup day, along with a special day for Park Seo Jin, the “folk-painting enthusiast” opening his first Korean folk painting exhibition, will be featured in episode 480 of KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2, airing Saturday the 31st at 10:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.