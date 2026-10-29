Jeon Hyun-moo, a Yonsei grad and former announcer, says he retook the exam because of Korean and “didn’t know any reading-comprehension strategies” (“Teachers 3”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jeon Hyun-moo, a Yonsei University alum, opens up about why he retook the exam.

On “Teachers 3: The Repeat-Exam War,” airing tonight (the 29th) at 10 p.m., five students selected for the Korean-language class from among 100 repeat test-takers will compete again for a place among the final three, who will continue together through the CSAT. Yoo Dae-jong, the “undisputed Korean-language ace” tasked with choosing the final three, opened up about the immense psychological pressure he faced as a “teacher,” saying, “I developed shingles while working on the mission. They say that happens when you’re under too much stress.”

In the cutthroat competition to survive, Yoo Dae-jong pushed the Korean-language class hard from their very first gathering. With a suddenly fierce look, he confiscated the students’ phones, creating a tense atmosphere. Jang Young-ran welcomed his draconian rules from a parent’s perspective, saying, “I love this. I wish their phones would disappear.” Yoo then laid down the law for the repeat test-takers: “No private conversations. If you talk, you’re out.”

When Jang Young-ran asked in surprise, “Are private conversations not allowed either?”, Jeon Hyun-moo, who had retaken the exam himself, replied firmly, “Absolutely not. Your grades will drop together.” Yoo Dae-jong unleashed a scathing rebuke of their complacent attitude: “You met me far too late. While everyone else is running, you’re lying down.” Jang Young-ran tensed up, saying, “I’m scared just watching. It feels like I’m the one being scolded. This isn’t a ‘bundle of Korean-language tips’—it’s a ‘bundle of scathing remarks’...”

Then Yoo Dae-jong unveiled the make-or-break mission he had prepared to choose the final three. An unimaginable volume of Korean-language passages poured in, taking the tension to its peak. Yoo demonstrated his signature “reading method,” saying, “It makes explicit the kind of thinking a Level 1 student is capable of.” Watching the grueling mission unfold, Jung Seung-je marveled, “If you study this way, your grades really could go up quickly.”

Jeon Hyun-moo then confessed to a painful memory: “At my age, I still didn’t know any Korean reading-comprehension strategies. I just read them,” adding, “Actually, I retook the exam because of Korean. I read carelessly, ran out of time, missed all the details, and fell into traps.” Jung Seung-je was also stunned, saying, “This is the first time I’ve learned there’s a method like this.” Jang Young-ran couldn’t hide her amazement: “If you do it this way, I don’t think any passage would scare you.” But just as everyone was marveling, an unexpected incident disrupted the smooth-running session. The situation took the unprecedented turn of the production team convening an emergency meeting. Yoo Dae-jong fumed, saying, “I can’t understand this.”

The full story behind the miraculous “Level 1 reading method” that sent even Jeon Hyun-moo chills down his spine, and the incident that left the “undisputed Korean-language ace” Yoo Dae-jong flustered and prompted an emergency meeting among the production team, will be revealed on Channel A’s “Teachers 3: The Repeat-Exam War,” airing tonight (the 29th) at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.