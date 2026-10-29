From “I need to pee” to “Are you glaring at me?”: “I Am Solo” Season 34’s Young-sook surprises with her unfiltered remarks

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sook from Season 34 of “I’m Solo” once again drew attention with her unrestrained remarks. She had previously made headlines by saying “I need to pee” and “Please sit down to poop” in front of the male contestants. This time, she bluntly asked Young-soo, who was looking at her, “What are you glaring at?” Her unexpected choice of words came as a surprise, yet a curious romantic tension also began to develop between her and Young-soo.

On the episode of ENA and SBS Plus’ “I’m Solo” that aired on the 28th, the Season 34 contestants in the “Large-Family Special” were shown finding out how each other felt after their first dates.

That day, Young-sook returned to the shared lodging after a one-to-many date. After taking her seat, she suddenly delivered a sharp remark to Young-soo, who was looking at her, drawing attention. In response to his gaze, she asked, “What are you glaring at?” Young-soo had only been looking at her warmly, but she abruptly used the word “glare,” and the scene aired without being filtered out.

Young-soo reacted as if baffled, saying, “I’m looking at you because I’m glad to see you, and you call that glaring?”

Young-sook didn’t back down. She fired back to the effect of, “If you’re glad to see me, look at me with your eyes set to ‘glad,’” continuing her trademark unrestrained banter.

Gwang-su, who was watching the two talk, remarked, “This couple is the most entertaining. They’re so funny.” The cast members watching the scene on the VCR also burst out laughing. Seeing the two bicker, MC Defconn commented on the possibility of a new romance, asking, “Could they end up growing fond of each other like that?”

This isn’t the first time Young-sook has spoken this way. On the episode that aired on the 14th, she also surprised viewers by talking openly about bodily functions.

At the time, Young-sook was drinking with the other contestants when she suddenly said, “I need to pee.” When a male contestant considerately suggested that she could use the men’s restroom, Young-sook replied, “From now on, men, sit down to poop. Have some manners.” She casually brought up something that could have been embarrassing at a gathering of men and women meeting for the first time.

Immediately after the broadcast, online reactions to Young-sook’s way of speaking were divided. Some viewers criticized her overly blunt wording, saying, “That’s not honesty; it’s rudeness.” Others took it as part of her characteristic easygoing personality, saying, “It’s funny because she’s not pretentious” and “She speaks without a filter.”

Now that the word “glare” has appeared again in this episode, Young-sook’s distinctive way of speaking has once more drawn attention.

Young-sook and Young-soo also have a lot in common as contestants.

Young-sook said she is the youngest of eight sisters and has 16 nieces and nephews, thanks to her seven older sisters, all of whom are already married. Young-soo is also the youngest of eight siblings, with seven older sisters. Young-sook was born in 1988 and works at an interior materials company, while Young-soo was born in 1989 and works at an architectural firm.

Young-sook had shown interest in Young-ho from the very first impression selection. In this episode, she also went on a three-to-one date with him and asked about his family and life goals. But when Young-ho gave the textbook answer that “my goal in life is to build a happy family,” Young-sook expressed disappointment, saying, “I feel like I can’t tell what he’s really thinking.”

After that, Young-sook’s attention turned to someone unexpected: Young-soo, with whom she had been bickering.

That day, Young-soo was frustrated because, despite being interested in Soon-ja, he couldn’t bring himself to approach her. Instead, he kept joking with Young-sook, and the two fell into an easy rhythm. Later in the episode, during an interview with the production team, Young-sook assessed Young-soo, saying, “He grumbles, but maybe he’d treat the woman he’s with even better.” Her unrestrained way of speaking flustered Young-soo, but she also discovered a new charm in him. Attention is now focused on whether their romantic storyline will enter a new phase.

Meanwhile, “I’m Solo” airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.