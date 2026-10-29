Ryu Hye-young: “I gave up acting and went to the U.S., planning to settle there, but then I got a call about an audition”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Ryu Hye-young recalled the time she gave up acting and left for the United States.

On the 28th, a video titled “Am I petty, or are you rude?” was posted on the YouTube content “Nuga Jjipum,” featuring actor Ryu Hye-young as a guest.

Ryu Hye-young said she is often told that she resembles Tongdak Cheonsa. Tongdak Cheonsa asked, “Have you ever wanted to leave Korea? People like us try to break out of this system,” and Ryu candidly replied, “I always wanted to get out.”

Ryu Hye-young, who said she had actually left for the United States, explained, “I wanted to study abroad, so I started with language training, thinking I’d try to get settled. I went to the U.S. to study, and then I got a call about an audition.”

Ryu Hye-young said, “I was working on an independent film at the time, and I left in the middle of it. I thought, ‘I’m done acting,’ ‘I’ve been hurt a lot by acting,’ and ‘This industry isn’t going to work out. I need to do something else.’ But somehow they tracked me down and got in touch. A commercial film production company said they wanted to meet with me.” She continued, “I was nervous when I got the call, but I’d made up my mind not to do it, so I told them, ‘I came to the U.S. determined to stay. I’m sorry.’ They said they’d like to have a brief meeting, even over Skype. We met, and the director said, ‘I think you need to come.’ I thought, ‘Is this really what life is like?’ I’d left everything behind, but they contacted me, so I changed my plans and came back after just three months.”

After hearing this, Lee Eun-ji said, “I’m so grateful to the director. Thanks to them, we get to see Hye-young act.” Ryu Hye-young replied, “I should be like the magpie that repaid a kindness, but the director is so wonderful that I don’t know when I’ll be able to repay them.”

Ryu Hye-young said she writes in her journal every day. “I started journaling when I was feeling very anxious. I couldn’t sit still at home; I kept walking around. When it was hard to sit still and breathe, I thought, ‘Let me at least get it out in writing,’ and, ‘Let me write down why I’m so anxious.’ I started writing, and finished an entire notebook right there.”

Ryu Hye-young said, “I spent two and a half hours writing, and then thought, ‘I sat still for two and a half hours?’ Even if I hadn’t written anything of substance, doing it made me feel relieved. Whenever I was struggling, I thought, ‘Let me pick up a pen and get it out,’ and that’s how my journaling habit began.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.