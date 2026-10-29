Yoon Taek: Did ‘I’m Living with Nature’ reruns 80 times a day bring in a fortune? “Appearance fees are a quarter of terrestrial TV rates”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoon Taek surprised viewers by revealing that ‘I’m Living with Nature’ has been rerun up to 80 times a day, but admitted that the actual fees for reruns fall short of expectations.

MBC’s ‘Radio Star,’ which aired on the 28th, featured the special “I’m Going to Be a Wild Man~,” with Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min. It was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

That day, Yoon Taek revealed the extraordinary rerun record of ‘I’m Living with Nature,’ which has been loved by viewers for 15 years. He said he had counted the broadcasts himself and that the show had been rerun as many as 80 times in a single day across 23 channels. Given that high number of reruns, the hosts expected his appearance-fee income to be substantial, but Yoon Taek explained that rerun fees on general programming channels are about a quarter of those on terrestrial broadcasters.

Even so, Yoon Taek expressed satisfaction at being able to connect with viewers for so long through reruns. As the hosts kept asking about the gap between the rerun fees they had expected and his actual earnings, Yoon Taek eventually replied that he was happy, displaying his characteristically relaxed demeanor. The significance of the time he had spent traveling around the country and getting to know people living in nature was also apparent.

Yoon Taek also shared an extraordinary encounter with someone living in nature. Recalling meeting someone who lived in a cave in the middle of winter, he surprised the cast by revealing that the person later contacted him to say they had succeeded in levitating.

Yoon Taek’s remarkable act of kindness also drew attention. He said he recruited volunteers to repair the dilapidated home of an elderly resident in a remote village, and more than 300 people applied. He added that, thanks to them, the house was renovated in just one day, making for a heartwarming story.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.