Jang Hang-jun Came from a Very Wealthy Family: “Dad’s Business Hit It Big; I Went to School in Gangnam from Elementary Through High School”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Director Jang Hang-jun revealed details of his privileged childhood and his father’s business success.

On the 28th, a video titled “With a Master, the Story of Hating People... Never Ends (ft. Jang Hang-jun, Rooftop Moonlight) | I Hate People” was posted on the YouTube channel Wowusan TV. The video showed director Jang Hang-jun appearing as a guest and talking about his childhood and family.

That day, Jang Hang-jun mentioned where he was born and described his family’s comfortable circumstances. “I was born in Daegu. My family had a large nylon factory there,” he said. “We were thriving at the time. My father had a good instinct for business. He made money during the textile boom in Daegu in the 1970s,” he recalled.

In the 1970s, Daegu’s textile industry was thriving. Jang Hang-jun’s father grew his business amid these changing times, allowing the family to enjoy a relatively comfortable life. Jang explained that his father quickly read the trends in the industry and expanded his business.

But his father judged that the textile industry’s boom would not last forever. Jang Hang-jun said, “More and more people were getting into textiles. It seemed like the era of textiles was over, so we moved to Seoul in 1979.”

He added that after moving to Seoul, his father ventured into real estate development. Jang Hang-jun said, “He thought it was the era of full-scale real estate development, so he went into construction, developing areas around Gangnam, Bucheon and Bupyeong. He rode the frenzy of the 1980s.”

He recounted his father’s decision to look beyond his success in textiles and foresee the growth potential of the real estate market. Jang Hang-jun vividly conveyed the atmosphere in his family at the time as he shared anecdotes about his father reading the changes of the times and seizing new business opportunities.

Jang Hang-jun also showed off his trademark witty banter, commenting on how society’s atmosphere had changed from the past to the present. He joked, “It’s only because it’s now that I can eat at the same table as you two; during the Enlightenment era, that would have been unthinkable,” drawing laughs.

Jang Hang-jun also said that after moving to Seoul, he spent his school years in Gangnam. He attended Whimoon High School, associated with the so-called “Gangnam School District Eight,” and said that after settling in Seoul, he lived in Gangnam from elementary school onward.

Jang Hang-jun explained, “When I came to Seoul, I moved to Gangnam and went to school there starting in elementary school.” Interest also focused on his upbringing: he spent his early childhood in Daegu, then moved to Seoul and went through his school years in Gangnam.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.