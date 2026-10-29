Jo Jung-suk offered lead role in Jang Hang-jun ♥ Kim Eun-hee’s ‘Wangsaman 2’: “You’ll have to pay me 80 billion won” (‘Master Jang Hang-jun’)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jo Jung-suk is set to negotiate his fee after receiving an offer to star in ‘Wangsaman 2.’

On SBS variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ airing today (the 29th) (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min, written by Kim Myeong-jeong, and co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO), director Jang Hang-jun unveils the big picture for his next project, ‘Wangsaman 2.’ He opens by saying, “It’s a story based on true events from the Joseon era,” then hints at a plot that turns the conventions of historical dramas on their head, saying, “We’re planning to include a car chase involving palanquin bearers,” drawing laughs.

Inspired by Jo Jung-suk’s zombie performance, Jang Hang-jun quickly adds, “Zombies appear, too,” hinting at an expansion of the genre. He even drops a bombshell, saying, “Kim Eun-hee is writing the zombie scene, since they’re ‘Joseon-era zombies.’” The more Jang talks, the more the world of ‘Wangsaman 2’ grows wildly in scale, prompting spontaneous laughter.

Meanwhile, actor Jo Jung-suk has been tapped to star in ‘Wangsaman 2,’ drawing attention. When Jang Hang-jun starts blabbing that he “got $200 million in investment,” Song Eun-i fires back, “Do you even know how much $200 million is in Korean won?” leaving him flustered. Jo, now cast in the lead role, then calls for a fee befitting the scale of Jang’s vision for ‘Wangsaman 2,’ declaring, “You’ll have to pay me around 80 billion won,” and sending the team of masters into an emergency meeting. As the project—dubbed ‘Moham-jun,’ a blend of ‘slander’ and Jang Hang-jun—grows bigger with every remark, viewers are left wondering just how much of it is true.

The third episode of SBS’s cinematic talk-variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ airs today at 10:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.