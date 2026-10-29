Park Wi faces another wave of criticism over 'rude remark' to wife's friend before 'fall controversy' has even died down

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] YouTuber Park Wi is once again drawing attention online over past remarks he made to his wife Song Ji-eun's friend.

A video showing Park Wi talking with Yeoniel, a friend of Song Ji-eun and a contemporary Christian music singer, has recently been circulating on various online communities and social media. The scene comes from a video titled “I Let Her Experience the Taste of Marriage,” posted last July on the YouTube channel WERACLE.

In the video, Song Ji-eun invited her friend Yeoniel to her home, where they shared a meal.

The three began talking about the time when Park Wi and Song Ji-eun started dating. Yeoniel recalled that she recognized Park Wi at the time, but was drawn to Song Ji-eun, who was standing beside him and looked very beautiful. She explained that when Song introduced Park Wi as her boyfriend, she burst into tears right there.

After hearing Yeoniel's story, Park Wi trailed off, saying, “Could it be that those tears were, well, originally for me...” It was a joke that could be taken as implying Yeoniel had once had a crush on him.

But Yeoniel and Song Ji-eun showed little reaction. Park Wi soon apologized, and Song Ji-eun wrapped up the conversation by suggesting that Yeoniel had cried because she was sad at the thought of having to part with her friend. Park Wi later added that he had been trying to make a joke, but the two had not understood it. A caption also appeared in the video asking viewers who understood the joke to leave a comment.

As the scene circulates again, some online users are criticizing Park Wi and questioning whether his joke was appropriate. They say that suggesting his wife's friend had once liked him, while his wife was there, showed a lack of consideration for the other person.

Online, people responded with comments such as, “How could he be that mistaken?”, “That was an inappropriate joke,” and “I’d feel so uncomfortable if my friend’s husband acted like that.”

Others, however, say there is no need to read too much into the scene on its own. They view it as an ordinary joke that is being perceived negatively because it has become entangled with other controversies.

Meanwhile, Park Wi was criticized after releasing CCTV footage related to an accident in which he fell while disembarking from a KTX train in his wheelchair. Critics said he had not sufficiently considered the perspective of the social service worker who helped him at the scene. Park Wi later apologized and made the video private.

Since then, past videos and remarks by Park Wi have also been brought up again online, and debate surrounding him continues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.