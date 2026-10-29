Oh Yoon-ah remarries, moved by the sincerity of her loving husband, four years her junior, who embraced her son with a developmental disability... “Tears welled up in front of her in-laws”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Oh Yoon-ah will shed tears as she reveals why she decided to marry her husband, who is four years younger than she is.

KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, will feature a “Back Home” special celebrating its seventh anniversary. Oh Yoon-ah, who received much support after sharing her life as a single mother with her son Min-i on “Fun-Staurant,” is returning to the show after three years. The news that Oh Yoon-ah, who recently made a fresh start, will share her marriage story on “Fun-Staurant” has only heightened anticipation for the episode.

During a recent studio recording of “Fun-Staurant,” Oh Yoon-ah said, “I’ve missed you all so much. Being here feels like coming back to my parents’ home, and I feel like I’m about to cry.” She then carefully shared, “I got married.” The “Fun-Staurant” cast showered Oh Yoon-ah with congratulations as she shyly shared the news. Expectations have also grown for a look at how her daily life has changed since getting married.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Oh Yoon-ah prepared a meal for her husband. The “Fun-Staurant” cast were reportedly left salivating at the parade of home-cooked dishes tailored to her husband’s tastes by Oh Yoon-ah, the undisputed queen of home cooking, saying, “That looks so delicious.”

Oh Yoon-ah also shared her marriage story. She said, “My husband is four years younger than I am,” and added, “Our term of endearment has been ‘honey’ since we were dating,” leaving her flustered and making everyone laugh. However, Oh Yoon-ah said she had had no intention of getting married at all. “Even before we started dating, when he was just a friend, he was so good to Min-i,” she said, recounting the touching moments when her husband made it possible for Min-i to experience things he had never experienced before.

“Min-i is a boy, so there were things I found difficult to help him with, but my husband taught him everything,” Oh Yoon-ah said, expressing her gratitude to her husband.

Oh Yoon-ah also struggled to continue speaking as she recalled the first time she introduced Min-i to her in-laws. She shared that she burst into tears at what her in-laws said to Min-i. The “Fun-Staurant” cast, watching this, reportedly rejoiced with her, saying, “The whole family helped Min-i grow with love.”

The reason Oh Yoon-ah became tearful while talking about her in-laws will be revealed on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.