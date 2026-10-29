Seong Hyeonju, who lost her son, broke down after seeing Park Na-rae and Jang Do-yeon: “But my world is the hospital”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Seong Hyeonju opened up about the moment she broke down while caring for her son.

On the 28th, comedian Seong Hyeonju appeared on Shin Ki-ru’s YouTube channel.

After losing her firstborn son to sepsis in 2020, when he was 8, Seong Hyeonju gave birth to her second child, a daughter, in 2025.

“Because I went through something like that, some people think raising a second child must be sacred. Of course the child is precious, but raising a child isn’t sacred,” Seong Hyeonju said. “My firstborn son spent about 1,000 days unconscious in a hospital intensive care unit. After about two years there, I took him to a general ward and cared for him entirely myself. There were children who came to the university hospital for outpatient appointments. They were sick too, but I envied them so much. I really wanted those ordinary daily routines of bringing a child in for treatment, taking them home, feeding them, and putting them to bed.”

“When my second child cries for no reason, I say, ‘Why are you crying so much?’ But my firstborn couldn’t cry for three years, so I was so envious of babies who cried. I remind myself of that from time to time. I felt grateful when my second child cried. Last night, when I struggled to take out her hair tie, she cried because it hurt and told me to stop. I was so grateful that she could express herself that I held her and said thank you. I try to remind myself from time to time, but sometimes I forget,” she said.

Shin Ki-ru also reportedly went to the intensive care unit to visit Seong Hyeonju at the time. Seong, who said she brought her belongings to the ICU and lived there while caring for her son, said, “When comedians would come by regularly and tell me about the outside world, I wanted to go out into it. But this was my world, and I had to live only in here...” She continued, “I took my baby up to a general ward. I turned on the TV in the early hours, and there was a show featuring Na-rae and Do-yeon together. We had started out together, but I felt like I was deep underground, at the very bottom, while Na-rae and Do-yeon seemed so far away. Sometimes I suddenly feel myself crumple. It wasn’t because I had no TV work or hadn’t become a star; the situation itself just made me wonder what terrible sin I had committed to deserve so much.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.