AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun unveil three-story home with Bukhansan views, workout room and karaoke room... “Considering living together longer”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are set to unveil their three-story share house.

In episode 422 of MBC’s variety show Omniscient Interfering View, airing this Saturday, the 31st, sibling duo AKMU will appear as the sole guests, raising anticipation. The episode is planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

First, the three-story share house of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, with panoramic views of Bukhansan, grabs viewers’ attention. Its stylish interior, reminiscent of an art gallery, and varied spaces, including a workout room and a karaoke room, catch the eye, while distinctive objects placed throughout add interest. In particular, Lee Chan-hyuk’s room—his inspiration-charging station—will be revealed for the first time, sparking curiosity.

The siblings of AKMU, now in their second year of living together and nearing the end of their home lease, will also make a surprise announcement. “We’re discussing living together for one more year,” they say, positively signaling that they may extend their arrangement and surprising the show’s panelists. Lee Chan-hyuk, in particular, adds to the intrigue by expressing confidence in the new home they have found, saying, “Lee Su-hyun would be the one losing out if we didn’t live together.” Attention is focused on why the siblings, who had planned to live separately once their lease expires this year, are now reconsidering living together.

Also to be revealed is the distinctive commute of Lee Chan-hyuk, a retro enthusiast. He heads somewhere in a 2004 model old car—the only one of its kind in the country. From its manual window crank to its CD player, the car retains all its analog charm, and Lee Chan-hyuk’s romantic drive is expected to offer a fresh spectacle.

AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun’s special share-house life and the distinctive scenes from their commute will be featured on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View this Saturday (the 31st) at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.