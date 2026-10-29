Lee Min-jung joins close actress friends for a golf outing, showing her playful side with a wink and puckered lips

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Lee Min-jung enjoyed a fun time at a golf course with Wang Bit-na, Lee So-yeon and Lee Yoon-mi. The four drew attention by sharing an unfiltered glimpse of the actresses’ everyday lives, trying to pose for photos with serious expressions before eventually bursting into laughter.

Wang Bit-na recently posted a video on her social media of herself enjoying a round of golf with Lee Min-jung, Lee Yoon-mi and Lee So-yeon, along with the caption, “We’re on the same wavelength when it comes to golf. We always laugh so much when we get together—it’s healing~”

The video shows the four gathered side by side at a golf course, filming a selfie video.

Lee Min-jung and the other three moved close to the camera, showing their faces and waving to express how happy they were to see one another. Their bright smiles as they look into the camera convey the closeness they have built over many years.

Lee Min-jung blended naturally with the other actresses, showing her characteristic bright energy. Seeing her laughing comfortably at a golf course rather than onstage or on a film set revealed a different side of her charm.

The next scene captured the four being playful. Wang Bit-na suggested a different kind of photo shoot, saying, “Let’s try posing in a funny way.” The actresses each struck a pose that reflected their personality, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

They also tried to look at the camera with serious expressions. But soon they burst out laughing, and things did not go as planned. Wang Bit-na added the caption, “We said we’d make serious faces, but we’re laughing again,” sharing a video of the four struggling to hold back their laughter.

Their meal during the round of golf also caught people’s attention. They ordered pizza at the golf course and shared it, enjoying a relaxed break. They not only enjoyed exercising together but also kept the mood warm and friendly over their meal.

This was not the first time the four had gotten together to play golf. Lee Min-jung, Wang Bit-na, Lee Yoon-mi and Lee So-yeon also played a round together last September. At the time, they held a celebration at a golf course for Lee Yoon-mi’s birthday and drew attention by sharing a group photo.

On the 6th, Lee Min-jung, Lee So-yeon and Lee Yoon-mi also attended a golf brand event together at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

Lee Min-jung and Wang Bit-na also worked together in the recently concluded drama “Okay, Let's Get a Divorce.”

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. She has recently been connecting with fans by sharing glimpses of her everyday life, including family trips and parenting, on her personal YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.