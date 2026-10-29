'Fire victims' changed to 'Lee Jae Myung'... Apology for Guryong Village fire thumbnail typo: 'Staff error'

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Yonhap News TV apologized after displaying incorrect wording on a YouTube thumbnail while reporting on a fire in Guryong Village, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The mistake sparked online controversy after it became known that “fire victims” had been incorrectly written as “Lee Jae Myung.”

At around 5:20 a.m. on the 28th, Yonhap News TV reported via a YouTube live broadcast that a fire in Guryong Village, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, had been completely extinguished after about 13 hours.

However, the thumbnail used during the broadcast displayed the wording, “[Breaking] Gangnam Guryong Village fire fully extinguished, Lee Jae Myung, around 100 people.” In a caption intended to describe the roughly 100 people affected by the fire, “fire victims” was mistakenly written as “Lee Jae Myung.”

The thumbnail spread through online communities and social media, attracting attention.

As the controversy continued, Yonhap News TV apologized that afternoon for the caption error. The broadcaster explained that the incorrect wording had been aired due to an operational mistake by the staff member in charge, and that it corrected the error and aired it again after discovering it.

Yonhap News TV said on air, “At 5:20 a.m. today (the 28th), while airing YouTube content related to the complete extinguishing of the fire in Guryong Village, Gangnam-gu, the thumbnail caption mistakenly said “Lee Jae Myung, around 100 people” instead of “around 100 fire victims.”

According to its internal investigation, the wording was corrected and rebroadcast within three minutes due to a simple operational mistake by the staff member in charge, but some copies were found to have circulated on social networking sites and SNS. We deeply apologize to President Lee Jae Myung, whose name was mentioned as a result, and to our viewers for the confusion and inconvenience,” it said.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.