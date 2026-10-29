Director Lee Chang-dong: “Miryang was the hardest film to shoot; Jeon Do-yeon may have resented me, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Director Lee Chang-dong recalled making Miryang with actress Jeon Do-yeon, naming it the most difficult film he had shot. He shared an anecdote about asking Jeon, who had to portray extreme emotions, to focus on the feeling itself rather than on expressing it, and spoke about the difficulties they both experienced during filming.

On the 28th, a video titled “Lee Chang-dong Looks Back on His Films: [Burning] · [Poetry] · [Miryang] · [Oasis] · [Peppermint Candy] · [Green Fish]” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Dong-jin’s Faiakia.” It showed director Lee Chang-dong looking back on his best-known films and sharing behind-the-scenes stories and memories of filming them.

That day, Lee Chang-dong named Miryang as the film he found most difficult. “Miryang was the hardest film to shoot. Jeon Do-yeon in particular had a hard time,” he recalled. “It wasn’t what I intended, but as things unfolded one way and another, it became a very difficult film.”

Lee Chang-dong said that he had asked Jeon Do-yeon, the film’s lead actress, to use an approach to acting that differed from her usual one. “Jeon Do-yeon was known as an exceptionally good actress. She was especially good at expressing things. She expressed them so deftly,” he said, adding, “But for Miryang, I told her not to express anything. I told her just to feel it.”

“The problem is that the feelings of Shinae, the protagonist of Miryang, are feelings an ordinary person can’t experience,” he said. “Telling Jeon Do-yeon to feel emotions she had never experienced—the death of her husband and the loss of her child—must have seemed absurd to her.”

Lee Chang-dong also described the kind of acting he had asked Jeon Do-yeon to do, citing a specific scene. “For example, in Miryang, she comes home late and the baby is gone. Then the kidnapper calls. How is an ordinary person supposed to feel that pain, that shock?” he said, recalling the scene.

He continued, “Of course, Jeon Do-yeon could probably find a way to express it. She’s a good actress. But I told her not to express it, just to tremble. I told her not to try to tremble on purpose, but that I wanted her to tremble without even realizing it. It might be an impossible thing to ask of an actor, but in the film, that’s how it actually looks.”

Rather than actively displaying or deliberately expressing the emotion, he wanted the character’s shock to emerge naturally through a physical response. Lee Chang-dong seems to have wanted to capture on camera not the moment when an actor performs to show an emotion, but the moment when they are overcome by it and react involuntarily.

But this approach to acting was by no means easy for the actor. Lee Chang-dong described the heavy atmosphere on set: “That was how it went. How hard must it have been for her? But after that scene, even more painful emotions were waiting. It was hard for her as an actor, and the tension between the two of us continued. It kept weighing on the set.”

He added, “She may have resented me.” He explained that considerable tension persisted between the director, who kept asking for greater emotional depth to make the film as strong as possible, and the actor, who had to bring that depth to life in her performance. Since Jeon Do-yeon had to sustain the emotions of a character enduring extreme tragedy from scene to scene, filming was likely psychologically difficult for her as well.

Even so, Lee Chang-dong said that after filming ended, their feelings toward each other naturally eased. “I accepted it. Of course, once filming was over, any hard feelings melted away like snow. After that, we remained good friends for a very long time,” he said.

Miryang, directed by Lee Chang-dong and starring Jeon Do-yeon and Song Kang-ho, depicts the suffering and inner transformation of a woman who loses her husband and then her son. Jeon Do-yeon won the Best Actress award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival for her performance, earning international recognition.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.