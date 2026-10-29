The ‘Judo Twins’ Cho Jun-ho and Cho Jun-hyun Both Get Romantic... ‘2:2 Double Date’ Set

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The ‘Judo Twins,’ brothers Cho Jun-ho and Cho Jun-hyun, set a romantic mood as they head to the Korean Folk Village for a double date with two men and two women.

On Channel A’s ‘Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,’ airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 30th, viewers will see a day of natural double dating at the Korean Folk Village, a hot spot among millennials and Gen Z. The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ couple Cho Jun-hyun and So I-won, whose romance has been blossoming since their blind date, invite Cho Jun-ho and one of So I-won’s close older female friends to join them.

Cho Jun-ho follows Cho Jun-hyun to the Korean Folk Village and waits nervously for So I-won and her close friend. A little later, when So I-won arrives with her friend, Cho Jun-hyun jumps up and gives So I-won a ‘welcome hug,’ showing off his macho charm. Not to be outdone after watching the two get affectionate, Cho Jun-ho abruptly tries to greet So I-won’s close friend, whom he is meeting for the first time, with a ‘hug,’ drawing laughs.

After a fun first meeting, Cho Jun-ho tries to create a blind-date atmosphere and fires questions at So I-won’s close friend. When he says, “I was born in 1988,” the woman says happily, “Actually, I’m a huge G-Dragon (GD) fan, so I like people born in ’88.” Buoyed by the confidence boost, Cho Jun-ho suddenly shouts, “Geoje, ya-hoo!” and does a G-Dragon impression while also delivering a popular RESCENE catchphrase. Watching from the studio, ‘Dating Chief’ Song Hae-na covers her mouth and says, “That came out of nowhere—I’m flustered.” ‘Principal’ Lee Seung-chul also remarks, “I’ve repeatedly told him not to do anything all this time,” prompting rueful laughter.

But contrary to the studio cast’s concerns, the ‘Judo Twins’ use their trademark witty back-and-forth and cheeky charm to flirt nonstop with the two women. Tak Jae-hoon and Song Hae-na chide them, saying, “Honestly, they look like they have zero pride,” and, “Stop laying it on thick out of habit!” Yet the twins’ runaway-train-level flirting, powered by sheer nerve, gives the entire ‘studio mentor squad’ a new perspective. “Maybe these two have got it right after all...” they say. Everyone is eager to find out what secret weapon the ‘Judo Twins’ have prepared for their date and how So I-won’s close friend will react to Cho Jun-ho’s bold approach.

The double date of the twin brothers, the ‘Judo legends,’ can be seen on Channel A’s ‘Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,’ airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 30th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.