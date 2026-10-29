Nam Bo-ra gets choked up after her husband injures her son while clipping her son's nails; he eventually kneels to apologize

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Nam Bo-ra was upset over her son's injury.

On the 29th, a video titled “Can We Go to The Hyundai with a Baby?” was posted on Nam Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Nam Bo-ra shared a video filmed when her son Kong-ali was two months old. She set out to take her son on an outing. As Nam Bo-ra headed out with a lot of things packed, her husband called. He was surprised and asked, “Where did you take Kong-ali? I came to see Kong-ali, but Kong-ali isn't here.” Nam Bo-ra suggested, “Come with us.” The three of them then went to The Hyundai. Excited about the outing, Nam Bo-ra said, “I could have another baby if you asked me to,” and her husband said, “This time, I'd like a daughter, please.” Unlike on their first outing, Nam Bo-ra took care of the baby at ease and was pleased, saying, “Getting outside for some fresh air makes me feel like my head is clearing a little.”

But things took a turn the following afternoon. Nam Bo-ra said, “Kong-ali got hurt. Dad made a mistake while clipping the baby's nails this morning.” Upset, she disinfected her son's wound. When her husband got home, Nam Bo-ra shouted, “Dad, apologize. Say you're sorry. What is this?”

Her husband knelt down and apologized: “When I checked in the morning, the baby had scratched their face. I thought, ‘This won't do.’ Dad's on his knees.” Nam Bo-ra asked, “Didn't he cry?” Her husband replied, “The baby was asleep. They let out a cry while I was clipping their nails. I thought something had gone wrong, so I checked, but it didn't bleed for five minutes. I thought maybe it was a shallow cut, but...” He sounded upset.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.