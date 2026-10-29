Was Jeon Hyun-moo deeply affected by the I Live Alone manipulation controversy? “I’m about to cry”—choked up again

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jeon Hyun-moo, who weathered a storm of allegations of manipulation surrounding his impromptu trip to Kazakhstan on I Live Alone, is seen getting choked up and shedding tears repeatedly.

Episode 18 of Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, airing on MBN and Channel S at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 30th, follows Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) as they head with their “food buddies,” Park Seo-ham and Kim Ji-yeon, to a popular budae-jjigae restaurant recommended by “Paju native” Yoon Do-hyun.

After announcing a “Flavors of Northern Gyeonggi” special, Jeon Hyun-moo heads to a restaurant, saying, “I found a really good place by texting Yoon Do-hyun, who's from Paju.”

As Jeon Hyun-moo looks over the menu, he asks the owner what the unfamiliar item “morning sari” is. The owner explains that it is “a sausage you can eat while traveling in Europe” and shares the special story behind why it came to be called “morning sari.” The four order budae-jjigae with an added “morning sari,” and are full of admiration when it arrives, packed with a clear broth and seven kinds of imported ham and sausage.

In a lively atmosphere, the four tuck into their meal with gusto. Tasting the “morning sari,” Jeon Hyun-moo is moved and says, “It smells like the food I used to eat at drivers’ diners when I was young. This taste is so precious. I’m about to cry.” He then picks up an old-fashioned sausage and, visibly moved, says, “So this is what it’s like to travel through time.” Kwaktube, meanwhile, remarks, “Since you’re the only one taking a trip down memory lane...” His generationally different reaction leaves Jeon Hyun-moo reeling.

Earlier, Jeon Hyun-moo also suddenly got choked up while watching young Canadians enjoy line dancing on MBN’s This Is Hyunmoo Road, which aired on the 25th.

At the time, he suddenly teared up, saying, “The way the young people show up dressed so nicely to learn the dance, then beam with joy when they get the hang of it—it’s so innocent and lovely.” He added, “When was the last time I felt that kind of emotion? It makes me cry because it’s something I no longer have.”

As Jeon Hyun-moo has recently been seen getting overcome with emotion more often than usual, the controversy over the authenticity of a broadcast last August—which put him through a storm at the time—is also drawing attention again.

At the time, MBC’s I Live Alone showed Jeon Hyun-moo choosing a destination at the airport and setting off on an impromptu trip to Kazakhstan. Later, however, it emerged that Almaty’s tourism authorities had assisted with filming, raising questions about whether preparations had been made in advance.

In response, the production team explained, “We received no financial sponsorship or production funding from the tourism authorities; we only received assistance with the administrative procedures and coordination required for filming on location.” They also said that “impromptu trip” meant Jeon Hyun-moo had not chosen his destination or booked his flight in advance, and apologized for causing confusion with their wording.

With Jeon Hyun-moo repeatedly getting choked up and appearing to tear up more often since the controversy, attention is turning to what may be behind it.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch Jeon Hyun-moo’s “emotional moment” as he takes a trip down memory lane at a popular budae-jjigae restaurant in Paju in episode 18 of Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4, airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 30th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.