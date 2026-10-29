'300% Return on Nvidia' — Nam Bo-ra Opens a Housing Subscription Account for Her Son: “Let’s Save Diligently and Get Selected”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Nam Bo-ra opened her son’s first bank account.

On the 29th, a video titled “Can I Go to The Hyundai with a Baby?” was posted on Nam Bo-ra’s YouTube channel.

Nam Bo-ra shared a video filmed when her son, Kongali, was two months old.

“I need a bankbook and an account, so I’m heading to the bank to open an account for Kongali. It’s Kongali’s first bankbook. I’m going to the bank where Auntie No. 3 works,” Nam Bo-ra said as she headed to the bank where her younger sibling works to open an account for her son.

“Kongali didn’t get used to the stroller at first, but after riding in it a few times, he’s comfortable in it now,” Nam Bo-ra said. She was pleased with the new stroller she had bought, adding, “Kongali’s stroller is on another level—it can be steered with one hand. The wheel technology is so good.”

“I’ve pushed so many strollers since I was little. The best one I ever pushed was a really expensive stroller Mom splurged on when my youngest sibling was born. I remember it had big wheels. It was stable and comfortable to ride in, and I remember it being used right up until age four. So I thought I should get a stable stroller for my baby,” she said.

After taking a walk in Yeouido Park, Nam Bo-ra went to the bank. Her son completed the account opening by stamping his first bankbook. After opening a transaction account and a housing subscription savings account, Nam Bo-ra said, “Let’s save diligently and get selected. Please let me be selected for a housing subscription. I’ll save lots of money!” She happily added, “What a good boy.”

At the end of the video, Nam Bo-ra shared a glimpse of her happy everyday life as a parent, with the caption, “Since meeting my child, there have been so many firsts. An ordinary day becomes a special occasion when I spend it with Kongali.”

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra made headlines after revealing that she bought Nvidia shares during the COVID-19 pandemic, made a 300% return, and then sold them. However, she expressed regret, saying she had held just one share.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.