Seo In-young worries about raising a child as she prepares to remarry: “I might have one” (“Trend Kkondae”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae” explores how education trends are changing ahead of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

In the fifth episode of “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” a tcast E Channel variety show airing tonight (the 29th) at 9 p.m., broadcaster Jonathan appears as a guest student for the day and discusses “education” with Seo In-young and Mimiminu. The episode is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

Mimiminu, an admissions creator with more than 2 million YouTube subscribers, introduces “the world of education today,” from study methods for students preparing for the CSAT and changing university admissions to parents’ passion for education. Seo In-young talks about how intensely her friends focus on their children’s education and shares her concerns about having children in the future, saying, “I might have a child, so I wonder how I should raise them.” She shows a particular interest in education these days.

The episode first looks at changes in university admissions, including the popularity of contract-based departments linked to employment and departments drawing renewed attention in the AI era. When it also covers the so-called “four-year-old exam” and “seven-year-old exam,” as well as when children should focus on studying Korean, English and math, Seo In-young recalls her school days and reacts candidly. Faced with an actual Korean-language passage from the CSAT, she laments, “I feel sorry for our kids. Don’t study!” drawing laughs.

The show also features unusual ways to manage students’ study time. When it introduces the craze for “pure study time”—time spent actually studying—and study rooms where AI detects drowsiness and even monitors students’ study habits, Seo In-young cannot hide her astonishment, saying, “It’s suffocating.” Mimiminu, meanwhile, vividly describes how study culture has changed and how students preparing for the CSAT feel, drawing on his experience of taking the exam five times.

The episode also shares stories from Jonathan’s unusual school days. Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), he talks about his experiences attending school in South Korea and what school means to him. He also brings up MBC’s “We Got Married,” in which Seo In-young appeared, and says, “I watched it because I needed to learn Korean quickly, but I thought I shouldn’t learn from that, so I watched something else.” Seo In-young quips, “You shouldn’t learn from me. I just get angry,” drawing laughs.

The episode also features the various ways parents cheer on students preparing for the CSAT, as well as stories of stars who forged their own career paths through talent rather than grades, including AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, and professional gamer Lee Sang-hyeok (Faker). Mimiminu is also set to offer practical advice to students and parents, raising interest.

“Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” a generational-clash trend talk show where “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “MZ trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in uninhibited debates about what’s popular these days, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel. It is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, Watcha and U+tv Mobile.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.