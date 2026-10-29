‘₩12 billion home’ Do Kyung-wan faces backlash over ‘poverty cosplay’ as complaint filed seeking review of ‘Fun-Staurant’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A request for broadcast review has been filed over an episode of KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ that highlighted broadcaster Do Kyung-wan’s bank balance and frugal lifestyle.

Applicant A filed a complaint through the e-People portal on the 29th, asking for a review of whether the program maintained objectivity in portraying Do Kyung-wan’s financial circumstances in the episode of KBS2’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ aired on the 22nd.

In the episode, Do revealed his bank balance, saying, “Meanwhile, 10,000 won for the rotating savings club was withdrawn from my bank account, leaving a balance of 254,795 won,” and showed the burden of high maintenance fees, losses from stock investments, saving water to flush the toilet, and turning off the air conditioner and even removing the batteries from the remote.

A said the scenes, shown one after another, could create the impression that the entire family was experiencing financial hardship, going beyond the cast member’s personal frugal habits and investment losses. The point was not to take issue with the cast member’s personal lifestyle, but to examine what financial circumstances the program’s captions and editing conveyed to viewers.

A specifically cited reports that Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong bought a penthouse worth around 12 billion won in 2024, as well as the fact that Do had purchased expensive watches through his YouTube channel. A argued that these facts pointed to a considerable gap between their actual financial situation and the frugal lifestyle emphasized on the show, and said it was necessary to examine how these contrasting details were presented in the broadcast.

Citing Article 14 of the Regulations on Broadcast Standards, which requires broadcasters to handle facts accurately and objectively, A argued, “KBS, a public broadcaster operated primarily on television license fees paid by the public, must fulfill its public responsibilities under Article 44, Paragraph 1 of the Broadcasting Act and uphold fairness and the public interest.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.