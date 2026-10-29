‘Father to a Son at 47,’ Yoo Jae-myung Was Scolded for Naming His Son on a Whim... What Does ‘Yoo Modeun’ Mean?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Yoo Jae-myung, who became a father to a son at 47, revealed that people around him even scolded him for naming his son, born later in life, as he pleased. The rather unusual name ‘Yoo Modeun’ drew plenty of comments, but it embodied a father’s special philosophy: he hoped his son would accept both success and failure as part of his own life.

A video titled ‘Why the CSAT Question-Setting Committee Chair, Held in Confinement for 40 Days, Sought Out Daechi-dong’s Top Instructor | I’m Here for a New Instructor Interview’ was recently posted on the YouTube channel of Lee Ji-young, a CSAT social studies instructor.

In the video, Yoo Jae-myung sat down with Lee Ji-young in a mock interview for a new instructor and discussed a range of topics, from his acting career to his views on educating children.

What caught people’s attention was the story behind his son’s name. Yoo Jae-myung spoke about becoming a father later in life, saying, “I was someone who had a child a little later.” He said he had named his son ‘Yoo Modeun’ and admitted that people around him had scolded him at the time.

Yoo Jae-myung explained that the name was meant to convey that all the good and bad things his son would experience in life, including success and failure, would be part of the child’s own life. It was not meant to tell him that he had to succeed at everything or become better than other people; rather, it reflected his hope that his son would accept life’s varied experiences as they came and live with them.

Yoo Jae-myung’s unusual approach to naming his son had drawn attention before. In 2020, he shared a photo of his son, Yoo Modeun, on social media and wrote, “One year of being born as ‘Geunyang’ and living as ‘Modeun.’” At the time, he showed his affection for his son, writing, “You little one worked so hard to give me the gift of happiness.” He also expressed gratitude to his wife, saying, “Your mom went through a really rough time. I truly did nothing.”

Later, in December 2021, he shared another special message alongside a photo of his son. Yoo Jae-myung posted, “Maybe it’s something like that. Happiness is like the unexpected antics of a little baby.”

The accompanying photo showed his son, Modeun, posing in a cute character costume. The sight of a father finding happiness in his son’s innocent everyday antics caught people’s attention.

Yoo Jae-myung married a theater-industry worker 12 years his junior in 2018. They met through the theater and became a couple after dating for about five years. The following year, in 2019, they welcomed their first son. Yoo Jae-myung, who was 47 at the time, has shared his joy at becoming a father later in life through social media and other channels.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-myung plays Moon Ju-yeol, chair of the committee responsible for setting questions for the Korean language section of the CSAT, in the film ‘CSAT: The Secret Behind the Questions,’ which opened on the 28th. The film, which also stars Lee Sun-bin, Kim Young-min and Jeon Seok-ho, tells a story set at the CSAT question-setting headquarters.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.