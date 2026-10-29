“I Was Worried They Wouldn’t Understand My English”: Ivy Reveals the Story Behind Her Broadway Debut (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer and musical actress Ivy revealed the exceptional effort she put in and the arduous audition process she went through before landing a role in the Broadway production of Chicago.

On the 29th, the team behind tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block uploaded a preview video titled “The First Korean to Make It to Broadway! Ivy, Jung Ji-sun of Undercover Chef, Big Star Teacher Tae-Sung Choi, and choreographer J Black.” The video showed guest Ivy meeting host Yoo Jae-suk and talking about her journey to the Broadway stage and how she felt after returning from the production.

Yoo Jae-suk expressed his amazement at the news that Ivy had made it to Broadway. “You became the first Korean to make it to Broadway,” he said, then asked about the casting process: “Did Broadway contact you first?”

Ivy then described the audition process, which was not straightforward. “I filmed a video audition and sent it in for the first round,” she said. “Then they said, ‘Film another video and send it in,’ and [for the third round], ‘Film it and send it in again.’”

Rather than ending with a single audition video submission, the process required several additional rounds of filming. Recalling the repeated auditions, Ivy jokingly asked, “Was I cast or wasn’t I?” She recounted the far-from-smooth journey to the Broadway stage with her trademark candor and humor.

Yoo Jae-suk asked, “How did American audiences react?” Ivy vividly described their response: “At first, I wondered, ‘Would they be able to understand my English?’ But everyone said, ‘Oh my God.’”

Ivy had also spent many years building a connection with the musical Chicago in Korea. After first playing Roxie Hart in a Korean production in 2012, she performed the same role about 600 times over six seasons in total through 2024, gaining a deeper understanding of and experience with the show.

Although she had built a solid career on the Korean stage, making it to Broadway required a different kind of challenge. For about a year, Ivy prepared in various ways, including three rounds of video auditions and English training, working to earn the opportunity to perform on a U.S. stage.

As a result, Ivy fulfilled her dream of making her Broadway debut last summer, taking the stage in a U.S. production of the musical Chicago. The achievement was all the more meaningful because she had spent years honing her skills in the same show in Korea before taking on the challenge of performing on a world-renowned stage across language and cultural barriers.

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.