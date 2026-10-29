“Jung Kyung-mi, Not Even an English Major”... Controversy Erupts Over Academy Director’s Expertise

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Jung Kyung-mi said there is a waitlist for the English musical academy she runs, prompting mixed reactions online about the director’s qualifications.

On the 28th, a video introducing the English musical academy Jung Kyung-mi runs in Songdo, Incheon, was released on the YouTube channel “Yoon Hyung Bin’s One Punch Man.”

Jung introduced herself as the director of the English musical academy and showed her husband, Yoon Hyung Bin, around the premises. As they toured several spacious classrooms, Jung said, “The keyboard was the only gift my husband gave me when I opened the academy.”

Photos of performances featuring students on stage were also released. When Yoon Hyung Bin admired the quality of the performances, Jung explained, “Since so many children attend the academy, we brought in a makeup artist,” adding, “We made all the costumes and props ourselves.”

She also expressed satisfaction with running the academy. Jung said, “To be honest, we have a waitlist,” adding, “I enjoy being an academy director.”

She added, “Now that a year and six months have passed, I’ve gotten much more used to it, and there are many parents who support the academy,” and said, “I just have to make sure the children are safe. I’m happiest when I’m working.”

After the video was released, some netizens questioned the academy director’s qualifications, citing Jung Kyung-mi’s educational background. Comments included, “She’s running an English musical academy when she isn’t even an English major?” and “An academy should be run by someone with a relevant major or degree.”

Others responded, “The director may be in charge of operations and have hired instructors who majored in the field,” and “The director should be distinguished from the instructors who actually teach the classes.”

The video did not reveal specific details about how Jung Kyung-mi runs the academy or about its teaching staff, and differing opinions clashed online.

Jung Kyung-mi made her debut in 2005 as a comedian recruited through KBS’s 20th open recruitment round. She married fellow comedian Yoon Hyung Bin in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.