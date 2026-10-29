Cho Kyu-hyun, with Unstoppable Passion for Music, Unveils Concept Photos for the Next Version

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Cho Kyu-hyun’s deepening musical world will bring color to early winter.

Cho Kyu-hyun released concept photos for the Next version of his EP ‘Continue’ on the 28th. In the photos, he emphasizes an urban image with modern, dandy styling. His intense gaze and determined expression reveal his resolve to move toward what comes next rather than remain in the present.

Through concept photos for three versions—Here, Here to Next, and Next—Cho Kyu-hyun portrays the solid career he has built as a solo artist and a musical journey that will not stop.

Cho Kyu-hyun will release ‘Continue’ at 6 p.m. on November 11.

‘Continue’ is an album that captures Cho Kyu-hyun’s resolve to keep sharing his own good music and stories, drawing on the musical world he has built up to now. With his signature deep vocals and emotive voice, he takes on genres ranging from ballads to a wide variety of others, showcasing a boundless musical range.

Cho Kyu-hyun will hold the Seoul concerts of his Asia tour ‘Continue’ at Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, from December 18 to 20. General ticket sales for the concerts will open through NOL at 8 p.m. on the 29th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.