168 cm and 51 kg, yet deemed “obese”... Cheerleader Seo Hyun-sook: “Highest weight of my life—I’ve gained 5 kg”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Cheerleader Seo Hyun-sook candidly shared her weight and gave an update on how her life has changed.

On the 28th, Seo Hyun-sook posted a video on her YouTube channel, “Seo Hyun-sook TV,” titled “Are you asking if I’m getting married? If I’m retiring?” In the video, she shared an update for the first time in a while, speaking candidly about her work, changes in her weight, and how she has been taking care of her health.

Seo Hyun-sook first expressed regret that her busy schedule had kept her from communicating enough with her fans. She said, “Before filming this Q&A video, I want to sincerely apologize. I don’t know where to start, but first, to give you an update, over the past year I also made inroads into Taiwan and worked really hard. Trying to do my team leader job and this work at the same time meant I really didn’t have much time. It was so hard just getting through each day, and I think last year may have been the hardest year of my life.”

She said that over the past year she had been busier than ever, balancing her work in Korea with her expansion into Taiwan and her duties as team leader. It seems she had little time to spare while juggling several roles, and even keeping fans updated proved difficult.

One change in her busy life was her weight. Seo Hyun-sook revealed that she had recently gained around 5 kg, entering the 50-kg range for the first time in her life. At 168 cm tall, she candidly said, “I’m 51 kg now, but if I eat a lot, I go up to 53 kg. I’ve gained a lot.”

She also shared how her daily habits had changed along with her weight. Seo Hyun-sook explained, “One thing that’s changed is that I’m very healthy. I’m a morning person, so I get up around 10 a.m. I try to make sure I go to bed around 1 or 2 a.m. and am working on living a regular life.”

Seo Hyun-sook also drew attention by revealing that she had recently started exercising. She said, “I started working out. It’s been about four or five months, though I didn’t go for one of those months. The goal is rehabilitation. My shoulder, knees and other areas aren’t in great shape, and my shoulder has been bothering me lately, so I’m trying to take care of my overall health.”

She added, “I can’t lift heavy weights or do things like that. I’m still skinny fat. The fact that I started exercising is surprising in itself, so I’m going to show you what I look like working out, too.”

She also said her personality had changed. Seo Hyun-sook described herself as “a lot calmer” and said, “I’m not as rambunctious.” She said she had become a little different from before, with changes to her personality as well as her daily habits after a busy life and a range of experiences.

Seo Hyun-sook candidly shared everything from her weight changes and why she started exercising to her new daily routine. Her frank update raised hopes that she will take care of her health and communicate even more actively with fans going forward.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.