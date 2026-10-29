♥ “Can’t send Ha Hee-ra alone”... Choi Soo-jong rearranges his regular schedule, showing his devoted-husband side

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] It has emerged that actor Choi Soo-jong even changed his schedule, saying he couldn’t send his wife, Ha Hee-ra, to the radio alone. The couple recently appeared together on You Quiz on the Block and showed that their affection remained unchanged in their 33rd year of marriage. This time, they accompanied each other to a radio broadcast, once again showing themselves to be a devoted couple.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra appeared as guests on SBS Power FM’s At Noon with Joo Hyun-young, which aired on the 29th.

There was reportedly a special story behind their joint appearance that day. Initially, only Ha Hee-ra was scheduled to appear on the radio. But Choi Soo-jong adjusted his schedule, saying, “I can’t send Ha Hee-ra alone,” and joined his wife on the broadcast.

Choi Soo-jong drew attention when he revealed that he had even moved up his regular commitment every Thursday morning.

“I have a narration session every Thursday morning, and I asked the staff for their understanding. I started a little earlier, finished, and then came here with her,” he explained. Ha Hee-ra expressed her affection for her husband, saying, “It’s reassuring to have him here.” A listener who was tuning in also cheered on the couple’s steadfast relationship, saying, “You two always seem like you’re dating. The best couple promoting marriage in this day and age.”

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra’s distinctive displays of affection have also made headlines several times on recent broadcasts.

The two appeared together on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 14th, and shared a glimpse of their life as a couple in their 33rd year of marriage.

Choi Soo-jong, who appeared holding both hands tightly with Ha Hee-ra, showed his devoted-husband side from the moment he introduced himself. He made Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho laugh when he introduced himself, saying, “I was born to be Ha Hee-ra’s servant, and the final syllable of my name is ‘jong.’ I’m Choi Soo-jong.”

Choi Soo-jong is known for often arranging surprises for his wife, but he surprised people by revealing that his marriage proposal before they wed was just a phone call. When Ha Hee-ra was filming a drama in the United States, the two kept in touch by international phone almost every day. Choi Soo-jong’s proposal, it turned out, was to say, “Let’s announce our marriage when you come back to Korea.” Ha Hee-ra explained that she thought her husband, feeling sorry that he hadn’t properly proposed at the time, later began preparing various surprises.

Choi Soo-jong also opened up about why he became such a devoted husband. Recalling the time when Ha Hee-ra experienced four miscarriages, he said, “Through those experiences of miscarriage, I came to realize that children are precious beings, each born as an individual.” He added, “So I thought I should treat Ha Hee-ra even better,” explaining what led him to devote himself more to his wife.

The couple have recently been appearing together on broadcasts much more often. After appearing together on SBS Power FM’s Park Sohyun’s Love Game on the 21st, they met listeners side by side on At Noon with Joo Hyun-young that day as well.

The couple will take the stage together in the same play for the first time since their debuts in Love Letter, which opens on November 5.

Love Letter is a two-person play about the love and lives of a man and a woman who exchange letters for about 50 years, from childhood into old age. Choi Soo-jong will play Andy, and Ha Hee-ra will play Melissa. The production is scheduled to run at KT&G Sangsangmadang Daechi Art Hall in Seoul through December 27. It will use a single-cast format, with the two performing together in every show and no alternate casting.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have a son and a daughter. Now in their 33rd year of marriage, they continue to share their lives as a couple, moving between broadcasts and the stage.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.