BTS Fever Sweeps South America... Justice Ministry Steps In Amid Controversy Over Reduced Screens

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] South America has been swept up in BTS fever.

BTS is currently on the South American leg of its Arirang world tour. The group is touring the region to great success, starting in Bogotá, Colombia, and continuing through Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; La Plata, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil.

All the concerts sold out well in advance, and cities on BTS’s itinerary have been swept up in the festivities, preparing events such as “BTS Week” as they anticipate economic benefits worth tens of billions of won. The government even stepped in to appease BTS’s fandom, ARMY.

Ahead of the concerts at Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, on the 28th, 30th and 31st (local time), controversy erupted over the reduction in the number of large screens. It emerged that while concerts in other regions, including North America, used 12 large LED screens, the number had been sharply reduced to four for the South American tour.

Live Nation Brazil, the concert promoter, explained, “The stage setup differs from those in other regions because of logistical issues, including travel between countries and the transport of large equipment, as well as constraints caused by a tight schedule.” It added, “The four LED screens installed on the central tower are designed to provide a 360-degree viewing experience facing all sides of the stadium, and the setup is the same as the stage layout shown when tickets went on sale.”

However, local fans voiced their frustration, saying that reducing the stage setup compared with other regions without disclosing the change was unacceptable, despite their having paid as much as 4,300 Brazilian reais for tickets—about 1.07 million won. Given the long distances to the stage at large stadium concerts, people in seats with restricted views or in the upper stands can barely see the members’ faces without the screens. Fans said that reducing the number of screens narrowed their viewing angles and infringed on their right to enjoy the show. Of the 518 complaints related to Live Nation filed with Procon-SP, São Paulo state’s consumer protection agency, from January through the 21st, a full 460 focused on the stage setup for this concert and the reduction in screens.

Following the complaints and a formal report by Brazil’s Youth Secretariat, the National Consumer Secretariat, a Brazilian government agency under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, ultimately took administrative action.

Ricardo Morishita, head of the National Consumer Secretariat, said, “The core of the problem lies in the lack of transparency surrounding ticket sales and the information provided about the stage setup. Consumer rights depend on being guaranteed transparent and clear information.” He called on Live Nation Brazil and ticket seller Ticketmaster Brazil to provide formal explanations and submit relevant materials.

Where did this phenomenon come from? Local academics and media outlets cited musical narratives that weave together “self-love” and “social solidarity” as a key driver of BTS’s popularity.

Professor Constanza Jorquera of Chile’s Diego Portales University said, “Lyrics about self-love and the members’ resilience inspire and foster a sense of connection among younger generations.” Professor Ademar Dias Aparicio of Peru’s National University of San Marcos analyzed that BTS “has carved out a distinctive space by conveying social messages that existing groups had not addressed.”

BTS will wrap up its South American itinerary with the São Paulo concerts, then continue its Asia tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on November 19.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.