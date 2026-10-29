‘Police protection lifted’: Yoo Hae-jin smiles broadly for the first time in a while... ‘Presidential Commendation’ at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Yoo Hae-jin is drawing attention after being selected for a government award, having received police protection amid controversy surrounding the film ‘Assassin(s).’

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) will hold the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony on the 29th at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu, Seoul. This year, 36 individuals and teams who have contributed to the development of popular culture and the arts will receive the Order of Cultural Merit or government commendations.

Now in its 17th edition, the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards are government honors recognizing the contributions of artists who have helped advance popular culture while working in fields including music, acting, comedy, voice acting, broadcast writing and performance. The awards were established to raise the social standing of popular culture artists and encourage creative work.

This year’s awards comprise the Order of Cultural Merit for 10 recipients, Presidential Commendations for 7 individuals and teams, Prime Minister’s Commendations for 8 individuals and teams, and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendations for 11 individuals and teams.

Yoo Hae-jin is among this year’s recipients of the Presidential Commendation. The announcement is drawing particular attention as it comes amid ongoing protests by some groups over the film ‘Assassin(s).’

‘Assassin(s),’ released ahead of the Chuseok holiday, faced opposition from some groups who claimed it distorted historical facts. Yoo Hae-jin, who starred in the film, was also targeted in the process. Concerns about his safety grew as some far-right groups held rallies outside his home.

Yoo Hae-jin’s representatives therefore requested police protection. Police gave him a smartwatch that could be used in emergencies, registered relevant information in the 112 system, and increased patrols near his residence. Police reportedly ended the protective measures in the middle of this month.

While the controversy continued, Yoo Hae-jin refrained from public appearances, canceling scheduled engagements such as film-related stage greetings and attending the Busan International Film Festival. Now that news of his Presidential Commendation has emerged, attention is focused on whether he will appear at an official event for the first time in a while.

Meanwhile, several figures from the popular culture scene are also among this year’s recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit. The late singer Shin Hae-chul, who died in 2014, will receive the Silver Crown Order of Cultural Merit in recognition of his contribution to popularizing Korean rock music.

Recipients of the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit include broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk, singer Han Young-ae, performance producer Park Myung-sung, voice actor Young-nam Park, and performer Shin Kwan-woong. The group BLACKPINK will receive the Ok-gwan Order of Cultural Merit.

Also receiving Presidential Commendations are director Jang Hang-jun, who directed the film ‘The King’s Warden’; music director Kang Seung-won; the band Boohwal; the group Super Junior; and actors Ryu Seung-ryong and So Ji-sub, among others.

The Prime Minister’s Commendations will go to broadcaster Bae Mi-hyang, film director Yoon Ga-eun, pansori singer Lee Ja-ram, actors Yoo Seung-mok, Kim Go-eun and Oh Jung-se, Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun of the group AKMU, and composer Jae, who worked on the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ OST, among others.

Comedian Kim Shin-young and 10 other individuals and teams are among the recipients of the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation.

This year’s Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards will shine a light on the achievements of artists active across fields including music, film and broadcasting.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.