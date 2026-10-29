‘Hak-ssi’ actor Choi Dae-hoon worried about the cost of children’s books when he was an unknown... “Changed after marrying someone 12 years his junior”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Choi Dae-hoon, who reached the peak of his career as “Hak-ssi Ajusshi,” shared his distinctive views on marriage. He said that although he had once been so financially insecure that he worried about even buying a book for a child, things actually began going better after he got married. He also revealed that he eventually started asking for higher appearance fees himself so he could provide for his family.

A video titled “Subscriber Q&A with Actor Choi Dae-hoon” was recently released on the YouTube channel Actor Inside.

That day, Choi Dae-hoon spoke candidly about everything from the hardships of his days as an unknown actor and his growth as a performer to how his outlook on life changed through marriage.

What particularly drew attention was the advice he offered to junior actors who were hesitant about getting married. Choi deeply sympathized with the concern that many junior actors want to marry only after becoming financially established. He, too, had feared before marriage that he might not be able to support his family as its breadwinner.

He recalled how uncertain he had felt at the time, saying he worried that he might not even be able to afford books if he had a child. He said he was shocked when, during a visit to the home of a friend who had married before him, he learned that a book the friend had read to their child cost 18,000 won. “I was afraid I might not be able to buy my own child as many books as they wanted,” he said, admitting that the unstable income of an acting career had given him plenty to think about as he considered marriage and having children.

But he emphasized that, once he actually got married, he was the one who changed.

Choi Dae-hoon said marriage made him more fully human and gave him a strong sense of responsibility to provide for his family. Above all, he explained, he began speaking up even about things he had previously been passive about.

One major change was negotiating his appearance fees. In the past, he had only vaguely thought it would be nice to earn more, but after getting married, he began actively negotiating the amount so he could provide for his family. Choi Dae-hoon said he became able to say, “If you pay me this much, I’ll do this much,” explaining that marriage had changed even his attitude toward his work.

In this connection, an anecdote about negotiating his appearance fee that he shared on You Quiz on the Block last year has also drawn attention again. Choi Dae-hoon said that around the time his wife was pregnant with their daughter, he asked for a fee increase for the first time. “I asked them to raise it by 300,000 won, and they said, ‘If I don’t give it to you, will you not do it?’” he recalled. “In the end, I just asked outright and got it.” He added that he even made a promise: “If you give me 300,000 won more, I’ll do a million won’s worth better.”

He had never asked for a fee increase on his own before, but found the courage when he thought of his wife and their unborn child.

Choi Dae-hoon’s wife is actress Jang Yun-seo, who was named Miss Korea Sun in 2006. The two met on the 2013 drama Crazy Love and became a couple. They married in 2015 and welcomed a daughter the following year.

Meanwhile, Choi Dae-hoon rose to explosive popularity last year for his role as Bu Sang-gil in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines. His character’s rough personality and signature line, “Hak-ssi,” left a strong impression, earning him the nickname “Hak-ssi Ajusshi” and making him one of the hottest actors almost overnight. He later won Best Supporting Actor in the television category at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. This year, he is continuing his popularity with his role as Seong Han-su in Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s drama Manager Kim.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.