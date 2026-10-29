Jung Joo-ri on why she grew distant from close friend Yang Se-hyung: “Doing so well, I can’t bring myself to reach out”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jung Joo-ri revealed why she has been in less frequent contact with her close friend Yang Se-hyung.

On the 28th, a video titled “Why Are There So Many Favors When We’re Not Even Close? | Types of Friends You Want to Cut Off as You Get Older” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Mi-ryeo & Lee Gyeong-bun’s Whatever Happens, Happens.” Jung Joo-ri, who appeared as a guest, talked about how her friendships had changed over time.

That day, the production team asked, “Have you ever drifted away from close friends before getting married or having children? There may be friends you grow distant from even though you haven’t fallen out.”

Jung Joo-ri said, “That’s true for pretty much everyone,” and mentioned her close friend Yang Se-hyung. “Se-hyung is so busy and doing so well these days that I can’t bring myself to contact him,” she said. “He figures, ‘Juri must be so overwhelmed raising her kids,’ so he doesn’t contact me anymore either.”

Kim Mi-ryeo agreed, saying, “When you run into those friends somewhere after a long time, you just talk as you always did. The moment you can’t bear that stretch of time and say you feel hurt, you end up growing even farther apart.” She added, “I think a good relationship is one where you simply assume the other person is busy and give each other time, thinking, even without saying it, ‘They must be swamped.’”

When asked whether she had friends around her who envied her, Jung Joo-ri brought up Lee Guk-joo. She said, “Guk-joo and I are complete opposites now. Guk-joo is on her own right now, isn’t she? She used to tell me, ‘I want to start a family like you and have lots of children, too.’”

She went on, “But now she says, ‘I’ve given up on marriage. Just call me once in a while to make sure I’m still alive.’” She said Guk-joo had asked her to check in on her from time to time and had said she thought she would end up living alone, which made people laugh.

Meanwhile, Jung Joo-ri made her debut as a comedian after being selected through SBS’s eighth open recruitment in 2005. In 2015, she married a non-celebrity one year her junior, and they have five sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.