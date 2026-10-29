Kim Yuna opens up about domestic violence and abuse by her father: “I hoped someone would save me” (Sohn Suk-hee’s 12 O’Clock)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Jaurim’s Kim Yuna looked back on her difficult childhood and shared what music had meant to her.

On the 29th, Jaurim’s Kim Yuna appeared as a guest on MBC Standard FM’s “Sohn Suk-hee’s 12 O’Clock,” where she talked about a range of topics.

That day, Sohn Suk-hee cautiously asked Kim Yuna about her childhood. He said, “You’ve spoken matter-of-factly about the shadows of your childhood. I actually considered not asking you this today, but I thought it must have affected you personally...” He added, “Music from that time must have meant a great deal to you, Ms. Kim Yuna.”

Kim Yuna smiled and replied, “It’s okay,” then explained what music had been to her. She said, “Music was a savior. There’s a song called ‘Save Me’ by Queen.”

In response, Sohn Suk-hee observed that “‘Save Me’ was the song that saved Kim Yuna when things were hardest for her back then,” and asked why the song had felt so urgent to her.

Kim Yuna recalled her school days, when she first heard the song. She said, “It wasn’t just because of the environment I grew up in. I think everyone who was a student in South Korea, everyone who took entrance exams, is a comrade-in-arms,” expressing her understanding of the hardships of going through the exam process.

She went on, “‘Save Me’ is a song I heard when I was in my first year of high school, going back and forth to a study room. I always hoped that someone would please come save and rescue me and set me free. Of course, I knew very well that no such person would appear,” she confessed.

Kim Yuna had hoped someone would save her, but she also knew that reality would not change easily. Her matter-of-fact confession suggested that music at the time was more than a mere preference or hobby; it was a support that helped her endure a difficult period. In particular, her experience of projecting her desperate feelings onto Queen’s “Save Me” prompts us to reflect on how profoundly music can shape a person’s life.

Kim Yuna has also spoken in various broadcasts and interviews about her difficult upbringing and its impact on her music. She has said that she channeled the emotions she experienced in a violent home environment into music, and has expressed a desire to share her experiences with society rather than hide them.

She once said, “I don’t think my experiences are anything to be ashamed of or to hide. Rather, I want to make them known to many people and tell many victims about them.” That was because she thought sharing her experiences could offer comfort and understanding to people who had gone through similar pain.

However, expressing other people’s pain through song was by no means easy. Kim Yuna has also shared that while working on Jaurim’s fourth full-length album, “The Pain of Others,” she struggled with the fact that she could not speak carelessly about other people’s inner lives and pain, which she could not fully gauge herself.

These concerns can also be seen throughout Jaurim’s music. Through works such as “Fade Away” and “Mad Dog Era,” Jaurim has addressed not only personal emotions but also the pain and conflict unfolding in society. Their music has consistently reflected a perspective that looks beyond stories rooted in personal experience to consider the pain of others and social issues.

After a difficult childhood, Kim Yuna has expressed her emotions through music. Her candid confession on this broadcast once again showed that, for her, music was more than artistic expression: it was a way to sustain herself and communicate with the world.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.