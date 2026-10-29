Ock Joo-hyun's 'first-ever home,' the 19 billion-won Hannam The Hill, heads to auction just six months later... What happened?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] The luxury residence Hannam The Hill in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, which singer and musical theater actress Ock Joo-hyun bought for 19 billion won, has entered court auction proceedings.

This comes about six months after the transfer of ownership was registered. The specific reason for the auction filing and the actual amount of debt have not been confirmed.

According to a report by Seoul Economic Daily on the 29th, the Seoul Western District Court issued an order on the 14th to commence a voluntary auction of Hannam The Hill, which is owned by Ock Joo-hyun.

A voluntary auction is a procedure in which a secured creditor applies to a court to recover a claim if a debtor fails to meet a secured debt obligation.

The creditor that filed for the auction is Hanguk Geumyung Jasang Gwallidae-bu. The amount claimed is approximately 2.17 billion won.

The land registry shows a total of four registered maximum-amount mortgages, with a combined maximum secured amount of 23.7 billion won. The maximum secured amount may differ from the actual loan or debt amount, and the specific circumstances behind the auction filing have not been disclosed.

Ock Joo-hyun signed a purchase agreement on May 7 last year and completed the registration of the transfer of ownership on April 10 this year.

The purchase price was 19 billion won, drawing attention as the highest-ever transaction price for Hannam The Hill. The previous record was 17.5 billion won, set last year by Jin of BTS, making Ock Joo-hyun's purchase price 1.5 billion won higher. The residence was also reported to be Ock Joo-hyun's first-ever home purchase.

The auction is currently at the commencement stage. The appraised value, minimum bid price and sale date have not yet been set. The auction proceedings could also be withdrawn or suspended depending on future debt repayment or an agreement with the creditor.

Hannam The Hill is a luxury residential complex built on the former site of Dankook University in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, and is one of South Korea's best-known ultra-high-priced apartment complexes.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.