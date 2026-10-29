“Yang Se-chan Sexually Harassed Ahn Eun-jin”... 'Running Man' Kissing Game Complaint Ruled “No Issue”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] SBS's 'Running Man,' which faced a sexual harassment controversy after repeated requests for actor Ahn Eun-jin to “try one more kiss,” received a “no issue” ruling in a broadcast review. Although complaints were filed amid criticism that a game asking a female cast member to make physical contact was inappropriate, four of the five review committee members decided that the matter did not warrant sanctions.

According to the minutes of the 26th meeting of the Korea Communications Standards Commission's (KCSC) Broadcast Review Subcommittee, released on the 21st, the subcommittee voted on the 13th that there was “no issue” with 'Running Man's' so-called “kissing game.”

The controversial scene appeared in an episode of 'Running Man' that aired on November 23 last year.

The episode featured Ahn Eun-jin and Kim Si-hyun, the lead actors in SBS's drama 'Dynamite Kiss,' as guests. The production team held a game called “Kissing for No Reason,” a parody of the drama's title. A blindfolded cast member was kissed by another person and then had to guess who it was.

That day, Yang Se-chan was chosen to receive the kisses, while Ahn Eun-jin was selected to kiss him.

Ahn Eun-jin appeared flustered from the outset. “There was no rule saying I really had to do it, was there?” Ahn said hesitantly, but eventually kissed Yang Se-chan. As Yang tried to figure out who had kissed him, the cast members took turns kissing him again. When Ahn kissed Yang on the wrist, Ha-ha joked to the effect of, “Guess you should get one more, right?” Yang also playfully asked for another kiss, pretending to lean his face toward her. Ahn waved her hands in refusal and appeared uncomfortable, prompting laughter on set.

But viewers reacted differently after the episode aired. Online commenters expressed their discomfort, saying things like, “Isn't that sexual harassment?”, “How can a public broadcaster air this as a game?”, “Is it funny to pressure a female cast member into physical contact?” and “We were watching as a family on Sunday evening and changed the channel.” Criticism of the production team continued, with viewers objecting that Ahn's hesitation had been used as a source of comedy. The scene ultimately prompted complaints that the show had aired content seemingly pressuring a cast member to kiss during family viewing hours, and it was referred for broadcast review.

But the review outcome, reached about 11 months later, was “no issue.”

Kim Min-jung, chair of the Broadcast Review Subcommittee, concluded that the cast members had known the game's format and content in advance and that it was difficult to say they had forced physical contact against the other person's wishes. “I thought it was difficult to view this as sexual remarks or sexual physical contact,” the chair said. The chair explained, “Just because an expression may be somewhat uncomfortable does not mean that it necessarily falls under the expressions prohibited by the review regulations.”

Committee members Kim Woo-seok, Kim Il-gon and Cho Seung-ho reached the same conclusion.

By contrast, Hong Mi-ae, the only review committee member to express a dissenting view, criticized the broadcast as inappropriate. “I think this was a broadcast that was bound to spark controversy over sexual harassment,” Hong said, taking issue with the fact that the cast members' flustered or hesitant reactions had been used for laughs on a variety show.

However, considering that there were also moments when a cast member's refusal was respected, Hong said an administrative guidance measure called an “Expression of Opinion” would be more appropriate than a statutory sanction.

Four members—Kim Min-jung, Kim Woo-seok, Kim Il-gon and Cho Seung-ho—voted “no issue,” while Hong Mi-ae voted for an “Expression of Opinion.” In line with the majority view, the review concluded without sanctions.

Meanwhile, 'Running Man' is one of SBS's flagship long-running variety shows and airs every Sunday.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.