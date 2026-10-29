Hey Jini Whistleblower’s Workers’ Compensation Documents Draw New Allegations of AI Manipulation: “It Happened While Redacting Personal Information”

Hey Jini’s YouTube channel

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] As allegations of labor exploitation by a former employee involving kids’ YouTuber Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) continue, the documents related to an industrial accident that the whistleblower released have also become the subject of allegations of manipulation.

On the 28th, a video titled “[Exclusive] ‘Sis! Did I tell you to do that?’ More recordings of Hey Jini... Why her eight-year best friend shed bitter tears” was posted on the channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho.”

The video revealed the contents of additional recordings between Hey Jini and former employee A.

In the released recordings, Hey Jini took issue with A writing a statement without sufficient prior discussion with the company and asking other employees to make statements with specific content. She also expressed hurt, saying that although she and the company had tried to help A, A’s workers’ compensation application claimed that the company had oppressed A.

A asked whether the company was taking issue with the way A had written the statement. Hey Jini countered that although they had tried to help, A’s statement claimed that the company had handled every situation coercively.

The two also gave conflicting accounts of the overtime issue. When A raised questions about the workload, Hey Jini asked who had set the work schedule at the time and claimed she had said several times that it was fine to allow some flexibility with the workload or schedule.

Lee Jin-ho also released in the video documents related to the industrial accident that A had provided. But some of the text in the materials appeared garbled or unnatural, prompting online questions about whether the documents had been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Online users questioned the authenticity of the materials, pointing out that the lettering in the documents was inconsistent. Others said it was necessary to verify how the documents had actually been prepared before they were released.

As the controversy spread, Lee Jin-ho explained in a comment below the video why the materials looked unnatural.

Lee Jin-ho said, “The video about Hey Jini that I posted on the 27th prompted suspicions such as, ‘Some of the text in the documents related to the industrial accident looks unnatural,’ and, ‘Could the materials have been manipulated using AI?’”

He explained, “We confirmed that the source had received help from ChatGPT while redacting personal information,” adding, “Some of the text appears to have been rendered unnaturally in the process.”

In other words, they determined that the source had used ChatGPT while redacting personal information, causing some of the text to appear abnormal. Lee Jin-ho also said he had checked the original materials before releasing the video and planned to publish a further video with the original documents, minus the personal information.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.