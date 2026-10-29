Oh Yoon-ah’s son with developmental disabilities lands job on a professional swim team for athletes with disabilities... “Mom is happy every day”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Oh Yoon-ah expressed her affection for her 20-year-old son Min-i, who has landed a job as a swimmer on a professional team for athletes with disabilities, saying, “Mom is happy every day.”

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday the 29th at 8:30 p.m., will be a special “Coming Home” edition celebrating the show’s seventh anniversary.

Oh Yoon-ah, the home-cooking queen who won viewers’ affection three years ago by sharing her life as a single mother with her son Min-i and showcasing her remarkable cooking skills on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” is returning. Viewers can look forward to her home-cooked dishes becoming even more impressive after her marriage...

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Oh Yoon-ah prepares breakfast for her son Min-i from early in the morning. Now 20, Min-i has grown so much that viewers will be amazed by how different he looks.

The news that Min-i has even landed a job as a swimmer on a professional team for athletes with disabilities prompted an outpouring of congratulations from the “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast. Watching Min-i head out for training, Oh Yoon-ah said, “Mom is happy every day.”

After Min-i left for work, Oh Yoon-ah began cooking for her husband.

What Oh Yoon-ah took out then was well-aged kimchi. “I didn’t like sour kimchi. But my husband loves it. After eating it together, now my mouth waters whenever I see sour kimchi,” she said.

She added, “I think even my tastes have started to follow his.” The “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast chimed in, saying, “That’s newlywed life.”

Oh Yoon-ah made two dishes with the aged kimchi her husband likes. As she cooked aged kimchi stew, she called it “a family recipe from my in-laws that they’ve made and eaten for generations,” and reportedly finished the dish with a tip from her mother-in-law.

While cooking, Oh Yoon-ah also shared a story about how her competitive streak kicked in early in her marriage because her husband had different tastes. “I liked cooking and had even been praised for being pretty good at it, but my husband’s reaction wasn’t what I expected, so my competitive streak kicked in,” she said.

The story of Oh Yoon-ah, who has gone from being a single mom to building a new family and making a fresh start as a home-cooking queen, and Min-i can be seen on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, October 29, at 8:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.