Kim Yuna, whose husband is a dentist, says her son is already a high school senior: “Busy as a mom while he prepares for college entrance exams” (Sohn Suk-hee’s 12 O’Clock)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Jaurim’s Kim Yuna shared an update on her son Minjae, who is a high school senior. She said she is spending an even busier time balancing her work as a musician with her everyday life as a mother, as her son prepares for college entrance exams.

Jaurim’s Kim Yuna appeared as a guest on MBC Standard FM’s “Sohn Suk-hee’s 12 O’Clock,” which aired on the 29th, and talked about music, family, everyday life and more.

That day, Sohn Suk-hee asked Kim Yuna what she chooses when the achievements she hopes to attain as a musician conflict with the happiness she enjoys as an individual. He asked, “Do a musician’s achievements and happiness as an individual ever conflict? Which do you choose?”

Kim Yuna replied that she had worked to strike a balance so the two would not conflict. She said, “Fortunately, I’ve built my career so they don’t conflict. I’m doing my best to keep the two from conflicting.”

She then brought up her family and shared an update on her son. Kim Yuna said, “I’m busy because my child is still young. I’m even busier because he’s preparing for college entrance exams. My son is a high school senior.” She explained that she has been busy not only with her music career but also with overseeing her high school senior son’s college entrance preparations.

Kim Yuna’s unexpected revelation also surprised Sohn Suk-hee. He showed interest, asking, “You have a son who’s a high school senior?”

Meanwhile, Kim Yuna married Hyungkyu Kim in 2006, and they have one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.