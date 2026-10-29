“Are they even using the family meeting for TV?” Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun face a chilly reaction to tearful preview

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actors and soon-to-be-married couple Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who drew attention with news of a pregnancy before marriage and a whirlwind wedding, are now facing unexpected criticism after even their meeting of the two families was shown on television. After a preview showed them breaking down in tears at the gathering, just over two weeks before the wedding, some netizens expressed discomfort, saying, “They’re even exploiting the family meeting for TV.”

At the end of SBS’s broadcast on the 27th of Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny (hereafter, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2), a preview was released announcing that Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who are getting married this November, would join the show.

The broadcast also drew attention for featuring not only Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, but also Lee You-jin’s father, actor Lee Hyo-jung.

For the first time on Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, a father and son—not a married couple—appeared together in the studio.

Lee You-jin shared the news of their wedding, saying, “We’re getting married this November.” Cha Kyung-eun also introduced herself as an actress and mentioned her appearance on Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) last year.

But the couple’s life ahead of the wedding didn’t seem entirely happy. Lee You-jin said, “We’ve done about 95% of the wedding preparations,” and admitted, “Now I see why people fight so much while planning a wedding.” He added, “I don’t think there’s another family where the groom’s father makes more of a fuss than the groom does, as in ours,” referring to his father Lee Hyo-jung’s active involvement in the wedding preparations.

The mood changed abruptly during the meeting of the two families shown on the program. Cha Kyung-eun’s father recalled that his daughter had said as a child that she wanted to become first lady, then praised his future son-in-law Lee You-jin, saying, “A guy who’s just like a real president has come along. She met a man who was meant for her.”

The warm atmosphere shifted when Lee Hyo-jung brought up a concern his son had had in the past. Lee Hyo-jung said, “Yujin spoke seriously, saying, ‘I don’t think I can do it, after all.’ He hadn’t made it as an actor yet, either.” Taken aback by the unexpected subject, Lee You-jin said, “I didn’t think this would come up again.”

Cha Kyung-eun’s eyes also reddened, and she eventually began to cry. The camera heightened the tension by cutting between Cha Kyung-eun’s tearful face and Lee You-jin watching her.

As the preview spread online, a debate also began over the couple’s appearance on the show. Critical reactions emerged because the two, who began dating last June and are getting married about five months later, are sharing their meeting of the two families on a variety show after announcing the pregnancy before marriage.

Others felt the criticism was excessive. Some netizens argued that there was no need to view the couple’s marriage negatively based solely on how long they had dated or the fact that they were expecting a child before marriage, saying, “What matters is their willingness to take responsibility.”

Above all, the couple had already made it clear publicly that they had not decided to marry because of the pregnancy.

On the 6th, representatives for Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun announced their wedding and also disclosed the pregnancy. At the time, both sides explained, “After deciding to become husband and wife and receiving our families’ approval, we recently learned of the pregnancy while preparing for the wedding.”

Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun first met through Cast Me If You See a Way!, Lee You-jin’s directorial debut. They became interested in each other while preparing for filming and began officially dating with marriage in mind in June, after filming wrapped. They later received their families’ approval and learned of the pregnancy while preparing for the wedding.

The couple are set to hold a private wedding ceremony on November 14 at an undisclosed location in Seoul, with only their families and close acquaintances invited.

Lee You-jin, the son of actor Lee Hyo-jung, has appeared in dramas including Hello, My Twenties! 2, Be Melodramatic and Three Bold Siblings. Cha Kyung-eun became known through the web drama Pickgo and SNL Korea on Coupang Play, among other appearances.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.