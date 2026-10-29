“♥ Won Hyun-joo Lied and Drank, So I Told Her We Should Break Up” Yang Hong-won’s Past Remarks Resurface Amid ‘Infidelity Allegations’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] An anecdote about Yang Hong-won telling his wife, Won Hyun-joo, that he wanted to break up while they were dating is drawing renewed attention.

Recently, an anecdote about Yang Hong-won telling Won Hyun-joo he wanted to break up with her in the past resurfaced on online communities.

In June, the two looked back on everything from their first meeting to their relationship on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.” Yang, who said they had broken up and gotten back together several times, explained the reason for their first breakup: “At first, I was the one who said we should break up. She lied to me and drank.”

Won Hyun-joo expressed her hurt, saying, “How many times are you going to keep bringing that up? You don’t even think about what you did wrong. I’ll leave it at that.” Flustered by the sight of Won holding back tears, Yang explained, “That was just how things were at the time.” Won added, “I didn’t give it any thought. I just thought it would be nice to have a drink once. I was 20 then.”

After allegations of infidelity involving Yang Hong-won emerged, the conversation between the two in the old video also drew attention. In particular, netizens reacted coldly to the part where Yang, whose alleged infidelity came to light just five days after the wedding, brought up Won Hyun-joo’s past behavior. Comments included, “He’s been giving her grief for years over lying and drinking, while he himself secretly went to a motel?” and “Which is worse: lying and drinking, or lying, drinking, and going to a motel?”

Rapper Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model, on the 18th after eight years of dating. The couple had recently won considerable affection through YouTube videos of them raising their daughter, born in 2024, so they received many congratulations at the wedding. But just five days after the marriage, on the 23rd, allegations of Yang’s infidelity surfaced, causing a stir. The accuser claimed Yang had accompanied another woman to a motel in the past. His agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to the motel but denied that there had been any intimate activity. Yang and the woman later each filed a complaint against the accuser: Yang on suspicion of blackmail, and the woman on suspicion of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes and defamation by stating false facts.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.