Park Ha-sun abruptly steps down from radio after six years... “Cine Town’s final broadcast is on the 2nd: ‘You worked hard’”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Park Ha-sun bid a bittersweet farewell as she steps down from the radio program “Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town,” which she has hosted for about six years.

On the 29th, several photos were posted on the official social media account for “Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town” on SBS Power FM, along with the message: “Thank you so much to all the Teriuses who have been with Cine Town all this time. Please continue to show lots of love for Candy, who will return with great projects. Like a movie, today too.”

The photos showed Park Ha-sun arriving at the station for her final radio recording. She smiled brightly while holding a bouquet and celebrated the time she had spent on the show by blowing out the candle on a cake. As this was a chance to say goodbye to the production staff and listeners who had been with her for so long, the photos conveyed a mood where celebration and sadness mingled.

Park Ha-sun also shared her thoughts on her own account. Writing, “The Sunday recording is the final show, but you worked hard, lol,” she offered herself words of encouragement after six years of nonstop work. Her characteristically understated, lighthearted expression as she brought her journey as a radio DJ to a close drew attention.

Park Ha-sun will leave “Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town” in early November. It will be about six years since she was selected as its DJ in November 2020. Given how long she has hosted morning radio and shared everyday moments with listeners, the news of her departure is expected to prompt continued expressions of regret.

As the DJ of “Cine Town,” Park Ha-sun has consistently brought her signature calm and friendly style to the show. She has talked not only about movies and music but also candidly shared details of her daily life and thoughts, keeping in regular contact with listeners. Through radio, she showed a different side from her work as an actor and brought energy to the program.

She was especially loved by listeners, who affectionately called her “Candy.” While continuing to host the radio show alongside a range of other activities, including dramas, theater and variety programs, Park Ha-sun built a warm rapport through her daily encounters with listeners. Having stayed with one program for so long, she is expected to have left a considerable mark.

It has been reported that Park Ha-sun decided to step down so she could focus more on her primary work as an actor. According to reports, she recently decided to leave the program after discussing the matter with the production team. After bringing her journey as a radio DJ to a close, she plans to meet the public through a wider range of projects as an actor.

Meanwhile, “Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town” is a movie-focused radio program on SBS Power FM that has been on the air since 1999. It airs daily from 11 a.m. to noon. A successor DJ has not yet been officially confirmed.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.