'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' Lyricist Jang Gyeong-su Dies After Battle with Liver Cancer, Aged 73

Provided by popular music critic Park Seong-seo [Yonhap News]

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Lyricist Jang Gyeong-su (birth name Jang Hui-won), who penned the lyrics to countless popular songs, including Cho Yong-pil’s “Wound” and Song Dae-kwan’s “Because of Love,” has died after battling liver cancer. He was 73.

According to Yonhap News on the 29th, Jang Gyeong-su, who had been battling cancer, died that morning.

Born in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, in 1953, Jang found his way into songwriting through a chance encounter. He met singer Ham Jung-ah at a reservist training camp and later began writing lyrics in earnest after being introduced to songwriter Ham Jeong-pil, Ham Jung-ah’s older brother.

He made his debut in the popular music scene in 1977. He became a lyricist by writing the words for Yoon Soo-il’s “Maybe It Was a Dream,” composed by Ham Jeong-pil.

Jang went on to write the lyrics for numerous hit songs that came to define their era. His work included Cho Yong-pil’s “Wound,” Choi Jin-hee’s “Little Doll,” Song Dae-kwan’s “Because of Love,” Yu Mi-ri’s “Youth’s Notebook,” Yoon Hee-sang’s “Lovers of the Kasbah,” Park Jung-sik’s “Thousand-year Rock,” and Ham Jung-ah and the Yankees’ “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” which drew renewed attention when Kiha & The Faces covered it. These are among his signature works.

Over his lifetime, he wrote lyrics for about 1,300 songs. Spanning a wide range of genres, from ballads to adult-oriented popular songs, he created music loved by the public. He served as the ninth president of the Korea Songwriters Association and also as a director of the Korea Music Copyright Association, contributing to the development of the Korean music industry.

He also connected with the public through television. In March 2018, he appeared on the Jang Gyeong-su episode of KBS 2TV’s “Immortal Songs.” Last September, he appeared on MBN’s “Special World” and opened up about his musical life and health problems.

On the show, he recounted collapsing while recording and being taken to the hospital. Jang Gyeong-su recalled, “I collapsed while recording. I called my wife, and she was so startled that she called 119. I went to the hospital, but I couldn’t come to my senses,” adding, “After that, the doctor told me I had been in very serious danger.”

A music festival named after him had been scheduled, but ultimately was not held. The “Jang Gyeong-su Star Discovery Song Festival” was originally set to take place on the 25th of this month in his hometown of Sokcho, but the event was reportedly canceled after his health recently worsened.

Popular music critic Park Seong-seo praised Jang’s musical achievements. Speaking about him, Park said, “Jang Gyeong-su wrote lyrics in a range of genres, from ballads and adult-oriented popular songs to rock and dance music,” adding, “He did not limit himself to any one genre; he expressed in his lyrics a wide range of themes, from the passion of youth, love and parting, and the joys and sorrows of ordinary people to insights into life.”

His funeral is being held in Special Room 8 at the Myongji Hospital Funeral Hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral procession is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on the 31st.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.