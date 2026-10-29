“Unauthorized posting of NewJeans’ music video: Pay 1 billion won”... ADOR wins again against Dolphiners Films

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] ADOR, the agency for the group NewJeans, has won another case against Dolphiners Films.

On the 29th, an appeal hearing was held in a damages suit seeking 1.1 billion won, filed by ADOR against Dolphiners Films and director Shin Woo-seok. The case was heard by the Seoul High Court’s Civil Division 5-3, with presiding judges Kang Sung-hoon, Hyejeong Song and Kim Dae-hyun.

That day, the court ruled partly in ADOR’s favor, as the lower court had done.

The court found, “Even if Dolphiners Films had obtained verbal consent from Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO, it added the video on its own without prior consent. By posting the video without removing the Apple logo, that of its collaboration partner, it ultimately breached its contractual obligations to ADOR.”

In August 2024, Dolphiners Films posted a director’s cut of NewJeans’ “ETA” music video on its own channel. ADOR, however, raised concerns over NewJeans’ copyright and the advertiser issue. Dolphiners Films countered that it had posted the video after reaching a verbal agreement with former CEO Min. In September 2024, ADOR filed a civil suit seeking around 1.1 billion won in damages from director Shin and Dolphiners Films for breach of contract and tortious acts.

The first-instance court recognized the entire amount of approximately 4 billion won—twice the contract fee of about 2 billion won—as a penalty for breach of contract. However, because ADOR claimed only 1 billion won of that amount, it set the damages award at 1 billion won. It dismissed a separate 100 million won claim for defamation as well as the damages claim against director Shin.

The appeals court, however, found that only 1 billion won—one quarter of the agreed penalty—was valid. It deemed the remainder invalid, saying it ran counter to good morals and public order. As in the first trial, it also rejected ADOR’s claims based on copyright infringement, defamation and insult.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.