Accuser in Yang Hong-won affair scandal suddenly announces exclusive interview after apologizing: “Some details remain undisclosed”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The accuser, who apologized after raising allegations that rapper Yang Hong-won had been unfaithful, will speak out in person in front of the camera.

Gray News announced on the 29th that it would release an exclusive interview video, saying, “The person who exposed Yang Hong-won’s alleged affair will speak out in person.”

Gray News said, “Amid the various allegations and controversies that have been raised, as well as details that have yet to be revealed, Gray News met with the accuser in person and conducted an in-depth interview to get to the bottom of this case.”

It added, “What exactly happened that day?” and announced that it would release the interview video that night on its official YouTube channel.

Yang Hong-won previously married Won Hyun-joo, a former model he had dated for eight years, on the 18th. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2024 and won affection by sharing their everyday lives as parents on their YouTube channel. But allegations of an affair surfaced just five days after their wedding, on the 23rd, causing a stir.

The accuser, identified as A, alleged that Yang Hong-won had accompanied another woman to a motel in the past, raising suspicions of an affair. In response, his agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that Yang had gone to a motel with the woman but countered that he had gone there only to find somewhere to sleep while heavily intoxicated, and that there had been no intimate acts in the room. The agency also said that materials released by A had been maliciously edited, and that Yang Hong-won and the woman had each filed a complaint against A, accusing A of extortion, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false information.

Afterward, A apologized to Yang Hong-won and even announced plans to delete their social media account, making it seem as though the controversy had been put to rest. But news has emerged that A will speak out in person in an interview. With A’s claims and Yang Hong-won’s side’s explanation at odds, attention is focused on whether the interview will reveal what prompted A to raise the allegations and why A’s stance later changed.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.