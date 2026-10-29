'Rapper Swings' to 'Actor Moon Ji-hoon': Cementing the transition...Joining Jang Dong-gun and Lee Jong-suk at the same agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Rapper Swings, whose real name is Moon Ji-hoon, has signed an exclusive contract with ACE FACTORY and will continue his acting career.

On the 29th, ACE FACTORY announced, “We are pleased to announce that we have signed an exclusive contract with actor Moon Ji-hoon.”

The agency said, “Actor Moon Ji-hoon has recently expanded his activities into acting as well, building on the unparalleled presence and expressiveness he has developed through his music career,” adding, “We decided to work together because we deeply relate to his diverse charms and abilities as an actor.”

It added, “We ask for your great interest and support as he makes this new start.”

Moon Ji-hoon has earned the affection of music fans while performing as rapper Swings.

In the film “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,” released last Chuseok, he made his big-screen debut playing Abraham, a contract killer. He was also nominated for Best New Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which will be held on November 25.

ACE FACTORY, which Moon Ji-hoon has signed with, represents Lee Jong-suk, Lee Joon-hyuk, Yoo Jae-myung, Yeom Hye-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jang Seung-jo, Choi Dae-hoon and others. The married couple Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young also signed exclusive contracts with ACE FACTORY last April.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.